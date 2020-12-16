JESUP – The Jesup boys’ basketball team hosted Class 2A’s fifth-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg (5-0) on Friday night and gave the highly touted team all they could handle and more, but lost on a last possession score by the Falcons with 8 seconds to play. Jesup’s final shot was no good, and A-P escaped with a 84-83 win.
Jesup shot 61 percent from the field, which included 58 percent from behind the arc. Hot shooting kept the J-Hawks in this throughout the entire game, but the defense could not get key stops at the end. This was one of the better high school games you will ever see. There were only 19 total turnovers between the two teams, and A-P won the battle on the boards, 36-28. Both teams shot high percentages from the field and from the free throw line.
“It was an incredible basketball game,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins. “We just couldn’t get enough defensive stops late in the game. Credit A-P for making big shots.”
Jesup was led by freshman Jack Miller, who scored 21 points and was 7 of 9 from 3-point range. Junior Parker McHone also had 21 points on 8 of 12 shooting. McHone added 8 assists. Senior Jase Pilcher led both teams in rebounds with 10 boards and scored 11 points. Junior Carson Lienau had 11 points and 4 rebounds, while senior Brodie Kresser added 8 points. Junior Carter Even poured in 7 points and junior Corbin Fuelling finished out the scoring with 4 points.
1 2 3 4 T
A-P 16 17 17 34 84
Jesup 20 12 23 28 83
“I am pleased with our development as a team and how we are playing,” added Coach Smeins. “Even then we can still get a lot better in certain areas.”
The J-Hawks drop to 2-2 on the season, and it doesn’t get any easier in a stacked NICL Conference. Class 2A’s 10th-ranked Dike-New Hartford Wolverines (3-1) were in town last night. Look for the story in Saturday’s paper. Jesup will then travel to Waterloo Columbus Catholic (0-4) on Friday night.