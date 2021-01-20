FAIRBANK – The Jesup boys basketball team traveled to Class 1A- No. 9 Ranked Wapsie Valley (9-2) on Friday night for a rematch of a track meet they had back on December 4th. Wapsie would win that game, 72-58.
This rematch on Friday night was the opposite of a track meet. Both teams didn’t shoot very well and both defenses were outstanding. The Warriors would jump out to a 12-5 lead after the first quarter, but Jesup fought back and would tie this game up at the half, 18-18. In the second half the Warriors would extend their lead and take a 37-30 lead after three periods. Jesup would make a run at the Warriors in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough and Wapsie Valley would come away with a 55-47 win.
“It was one of those games where we didn’t shoot it well early so it always felt like we were playing catch up.” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “Our defense and rebounding kept us in the game.”
Junior Carson Lienau had 17 points to lead all scorers. Senior Brodie Kresser added 11 points, while freshman Jack Miller dropped in 9 points. Junior Parker McHone scored 5 and junior Corbin Fuelling also had 5 points.
“We made a nice run at them in the fourth quarter but couldn’t quite get over the hump.” added Coach Smeins, “Credit Wapsie Valley and their experienced team.”
Vs. Hudson
JESUP – The Hudson Pirates were winless on the season and traveled to Jesup to take on the J-Hawks on Monday night in a NICL-East matchup. The winless Pirates are winless no more, as they gain their first win of the season with a 68-61 shocker.
“Every team in the NICL is a solid ballclub regardless of record.” said Coach Smeins, “Our team had great respect for Hudson coming into the ballgame. They have a nice blend of seniors with young guys.”
Hudson’s Carter Swope totally controlled that whole game and Hudson would hit big shot after big shot.
This game felt like it was all Hudson, although the J-Hawks took the lead in the third quarter and led this on 45-41 after three quarters. It was all Hudson in the fourth frame and Jesup would be shocked at home.
“Jack Miller kept us in the game hitting big shots.“ added Smeins, “The first quarter and the fourth quarter where are undoing. We just couldn’t get enough stops in the 4th once we took the lead. Hats off to Hudson a nice win.”
Freshman Jack Miller led the J-Hawks with 20 points, while Lienau dropped in 14. McHone also had 14 points and Kresser added 7. Senior Jase Pilcher had 3 points and Fuelling had 3 points.
Jesup boys drop to 8-5 on the season and it doesn’t get any easier for the J-Hawks as they travel to Aplington-Parkersburg (9-2) on Friday, then are home on Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. tilt against the Grundy Center Spartans (9-2).