JESUP – The Jesup boys’ basketball team used hot shooting and solid second-half defense to close the season on the Oelwein boys with a 90-55 win.
“Winning tournament games is always tough, so happy to get the first one,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins.
The first half stayed competitive as Oelwein’s sharp-shooting Jacob King kept the Huskies in the game with 19 first-half points. The score was Jesup 42, Oelwein 35, at halftime.
The second half saw Jesup double-team King and limit him to just 8 points the rest of the way. The J-Hawks caught fire in the third quarter and continued that into the fourth.
“We were really pleased with how we played offensively the entire game, sharing the ball and getting to the basket allowed for open 3s in the second half,” added Coach Smeins. “Jacob King is an exceptional player for them, and we did a much better job on him in the second half, which keyed our third quarter.”
Junior Corbin Fuelling gave the J-Hawks a great burst off the bench with 20 points. Junior Parker McHone was tremendous in the open floor in the second half, dishing out a game-high 14 assists to go along with 6 points.
Freshman Jack Miller had 21 points, while junior Carson Lienau added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Brodie Kresser had 14 points and 7 rebounds. Senior Jase Pilcher contributed with 5 points and 4 rebounds. Sophomore Brevin Dahl had 2 points, as did juniors Carter Even and Brody Clark-Hurlbert.
1 2 3 4 T
Oelwein 14 21 5 15 55
Jesup 18 24 26 22 90
The Jesup boys move to 12-10 on the season and will face the Beckman Catholic Blazers in Dyersville in the second round of district play. Game is Thursday, February 18, at 7 p.m.