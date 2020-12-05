JESUP — First of all, congratulations to Coach Joe Smeins on being named the 2020-2021 Iowa Middle School Athletic Director of the Year by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association.
Next, the Jesup boys’ basketball season opened Thursday night when the J-Hawks hosted the visiting Oelwein Huskies. The J-Hawks started quick and ran away with a 76-56 win. Jesup used relentless rebounding and fairly good shooting to take a commanding lead and maintain it throughout this contest.
1 2 3 4 T
Oelwein 7 12 16 21 56
Jesup 22 16 26 12 76
Stats were not readily available at press time. Jesup was back at home Friday night against Wapsie Valley. Stats were not readily available at press time. The boys will travel to Hudson on December 8.