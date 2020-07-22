COGGIN – The Jesup J-Hawks’ season came to an end Saturday night at the hands of second-ranked North Linn, but if not for one bad inning, Jesup had them on the ropes. North Linn won this one, 14-4.
“We were playing very good baseball through 3 1/2 innings,” Head Coach Bruce Wall said. “We had a couple of mistakes at the wrong time that gave North Linn momentum, and we were unable to slow them down.”
Brodie Kresser was on the mound for the J-Hawks and was cruising along through three innings, leading 4-2, but then came the fourth inning. Errors and free passes contributed to a 12-run inning for the Lynx, and this snowballed in a hurry.
“North Linn has been in a lot of high-pressure games over the last five years and has learned how to respond to adversity and also how to put teams away when they have them down,” added Coach Wall.
The final score does not tell the tale of how tough the Jesup boys played against an exceptionally good North Linn squad. It is too bad that the season was only 14 games long, because the J-Hawks were getting better with every game.
Coach Wall continued, “Overall, we are very happy with how much improvement our players have made over the entire season.”
Junior Gavin Nolan had 3 RBI and a double, while Kresser had a double and scored twice. Sophomore Brody Clark-Hurlbert added a single and knocked in one. Junior Jase Pilcher went 1 for 3. Sophomore Parker McHone was 1 for 3 and scored once.
The J-Hawks end their season with a 6-8 record.
“We graduate two seniors Cole Oberbroeckling and Nick Gutierrez,” Wall said. “Cole has been a three-year letter winner that has spent the majority of his varsity career catching. Cole has also pitched and played both first and third base over his career. Cole did a great job growing into his leadership role this past season. Nick is a two-year letter winner, working into a starting position at first base this year. Nick also pitched. I am so happy that our two graduating seniors were able to finish their playing career at Jesup on the field. They will be missed.”
Moving forward, the J-Hawks will have a lot of returning letter winners, along with many talented younger players that will be pushing for playing time.