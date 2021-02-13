JESUP – The J-Hawks were back at home on Tuesday night for a NICL-East tilt.
This game was back-and-forth in the first half and was tied several times, including 24-24 at the half.
The J-Hawks came out and took control in the second half, which included outscoring the Cougars 24-10 in the third period. Jesup was able to finish this game off at the end of the game and come away with a hard-fought 65-47 win.
“It was a very physical game from start to finish,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “It was tied at half, but we played an excellent third quarter outsourcing them 24-10. Then we were able to execute at the end of the game.”
Coach Smeins added, “It was probably our most complete game of the season. We had four guys in double figures.”
Leading the way for the J-Hawks; junior Carson Lienau with 18 points and 9 rebounds. Junior Parker McHone dropped in 13 points to go with his 7 rebound and 5 assists. Senior Brodie Kresser added 14 points and 4 assists. Senior Jase Pilcher contributed with 12 points and 6 rebounds. Freshman Jack Miller scored 4, as well as junior Corbin Fuelling with 4.
1 2 3 4 T
Sumner-Fred 13 11 10 13 47
Jesup 13 11 24 17 65
Vs. 7th ranked Denver
JESUP – Class 2A-7{sup}th{/sup} ranked Denver Cyclones were in town on Thursday night for a NICL-East match-up. Denver jumped on the J-Hawks in the first quarter, leading 19-10 at the end of the first period. The lead expanded to 11 at the half, but a big third quarter by the Cyclones put this game away. The J-Hawks would fall; 83-63 and move their over-all record to 11-10.
”Denver played really well last night and they are a contender to go to the state tournament,” said Smeins, “They controlled the game from start to finish. We are excited to turn the page on to Oelwein and the first round of district play.”{/span}
Junior Carson Lienau paced the J-Hawks with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Senior Brodie Kresser had 16 points, while senior Jase Pilcher added 8 points and 7 rebounds. Junior Parker McHone dropped in 7 points and freshman Jack Miller scored 5. Junior Corbin Fuelling also had 5 points and junior Carter Even scored 2.
1 2 3 4 T
Denver 19 21 28 15 83
Jesup 10 19 17 17 63
The J-Hawks will start postseason District play on Monday night when they host the Oelwein Huskies (4-17) in the first round.