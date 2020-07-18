TROY MILLS – Back on June 29, the Sailors of Columbus-Catholic beat the J-Hawks 12-11. On Tuesday afternoon in Troy Mills, the teams would meet again in the Class 2A-District 5 semifinals. And this time, the J-Hawks would crush the Sailors (10-6) to advance to tonight’s game back in Troy Mills at North Linn High School where they will meet up with the Class 2A second-ranked North Linn Lynx (16-2).
The Sailors jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but the J-Hawks came right back in their half of the fourth and scored 2 runs to lead it 2-1 after four. In the fifth inning, Jesup came right back and scored 4 more to take a commanding 6-1 lead. The J-Hawks added 3 more in the top half of the sixth and put this one away, winning 10-2.
Senior first baseman Nick Gutierrez had a 2 RBI single in the fourth inning and went 2 for 3. Sophomore leftfielder Brody Clark-Hurlbert had 3 RBI and was 1 for 5. Junior three-bagger Jase Pilcher was 1 for 3 with a run batted in, and young eighth grade star Jack Miller muscled up and drove a bases-loaded double over the head of the leftfielder, knocking in 3 runs on the day. Junior shortstop Brodie Kresser had a double and was 2 for 5. Junior rightfielder Gavin Nolan added a hit in 3 at-bats and contributed on the defensive side with a sliding catch in right. Senior backstop/pitcher Cole Oberbroeckling was 1 for 3, and sophomore centerfielder Parker McHone had a single. Junior catcher Bryce Gleiter was 1 for 1.
Sophomore Cole Bucknell was on the mound for the J-Hawks and pitched an outstanding game, going four innings and only allowing 1 run on 4 hits, striking out 2. Oberbroeckling came into the game in the fifth inning and went the rest of the way, striking out 4 and giving up 1 run (unearned) on 3 hits.
The J-Hawks move to 6-7 on the year and to the District 5 finals against North Linn. Game time is 7 p.m.