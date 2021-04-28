DELHI — Jesup boys track team traveled to Delhi for the Boys Wildcat Invitational. Twelve teams competed and Solon would come away as the dominant champion. But Jesup junior Carson Lienau continues to dominate the Discus and Shot Put, winning both, throwing the Discus for an impressive 164-08.
Team Rankings — 19 Events Scored
1) Solon 131 2) West Delaware 84
3) Ed-Co 76 4) Maquoketa Valley 75
5) Jesup 57 6) North Linn 50
7) Alburnett 47 8) Springville 27
9) Clayton Ridge 17 10) Starmont 13
11) Central Elkader 10 12) Central City 2
800M SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY:
9th place: Jesup: Nick Sadler, Bryce Gleiter, Gabe Zimmerman & Kole Rottinghaus 1:52.59
4X100M RELAY WT. PERSON:
5th Place: Jesup: Merak Sly, Kamden Ochsner, Nathan Novak & Carson Lienau. 56.75
LONG JUMP:
2ND Place: Matt Phillips JES: 18-02
SHOT PUT:
1ST PLACE: Carson Lienau JES 54-00.00
10th Place: Kamden Ochsner JES 38-02.00
DISCUS:
1ST PLACE: Carson Lienau JES 164-08
5th Place: Kamden Ochsner JES 125-01.50
4X400M RELAY:
7TH Place: Jesup: Brady Dahl, Nolan Evans, Ayden Gonzalez & Kile Rottinghaus 3:51.87
4X100M RELAY:
3RD Place: Jesup: Parker McHone, Noah Sheridan, Brady Dahl & Carter Even 45.92
800M RUN:
6TH Place: Kile Rottinghaus JES 2:13.09
18th Place: Conner Even JES 2:37.80
1600M SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY:
3rd Place: Jesup: Parker McHone, Carter Even, Kile Rottinghaus & Nolan Evans 3:49.36
200M DASH:
4TH Place: Carter Even JES 23.97
21st Place: Cayden Keifer JES 31.43
110M HURDLES:
3rd Place: Parker McHone JES 16.31
4X200M RELAY:
9th Place: Jesup: Nick Sadler, Bryce Gleiter, Gabe Zimmerman & Matt Phillips 1:54.84
400M DASH:
7TH Place: Ayden Gonzalez JES 57.99
12th Place: Conner Even JES 1:02.00
100M DASH:
5TH Place: Brady Dahl JES 11.90
19th Place: Cayden Keifer JES 15.19
3200M RUN:
5th Place: Ayden Gonzalez JES 11:59.69