JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawk girls’ and boys’ track teams played host to the NICL-East Conference teams on Thursday night. The Jesup boys’ team would come away with a fifth-place finish, but had a couple of individual champions.
Junior Carson Lienau was the champion in the discus and the shot put, while Nolan Evans brought home the gold in the 3200-meters and the 1600-meters.
“We had a bit of a rough start with a DQ (disqualification) in the sprint medley,” said Head Coach Jason Sullivan, “but rebounded with a conference champ in the shot put and discus.”
Coach Sullivan also recognized the effort of the No. 2 discus thrower, Kamden Oschner, who came away with a third-place finish.
Coach Sullivan also acknowledged Nolan Evans’ two championships in the 3200 and the 1600.
TEAM RESULTS
1. Dike-New Hartford 160.00
2. Wapsie Valley 127.00
3. Denver 126.50
4. Aplington-Parkersburg 94.00
5. Jesup 93.00
6. Hudson 48.00
7. Sumner-Fredericksburg 42.00
8. Union 38.50
9. Columbus Catholic 10.00
“It was awesome to see the guys pull together and work for team points,” added Coach Sullivan. “For example, to fill the shuttle, we had four throwers (Nathan Novak, Merak Sly, Zach Friedly, and Bryce Gleiter) volunteer and power through a new event to get seventh and score 2 team points. Good overall effort by our guys at a very competitive conference meet.”
EVENT RESULTS
100 Meters
6. Brady Dahl JES 11.78
200 Meters
17. Cayden Keifer JES 31.82
400 Meters
10. Kile Rottinghaus JES 58.27
14. Matt Phillips JES 1:04.81
800 Meters
3. Nolan Evans JES 2:07.93
12. Ayden Gonzalez JES 2:18.85
110-Meter Hurdles
3. Parker McHone JES 16.07
1600 Meters
1. Nolan Evans JES 4:54.84
4. Kile Rottinghaus JES 5:04.28
3200 Meters
1. Nolan Evans JES 10:21.91
3. Kile Rottinghaus JES 11:03.79
Discus
1. Carson Lienau JES 159-10
3. Kamden Ochsner JES 124-07
Shot Put
1. Carson Lienau JES 51-10.00
12. Kamden Ochsner JES 35-09.00
4x100
3. Jesup 45.74
4x200
8. Jesup 1:55.49
4x400
7. Jesup 3:44.71
4x800
7. Jesup 9:59.34
Shuttle Hurdle Relay
7. Jesup 1:46.93
1600-Meter Distance Medley
2. Jesup 3:46.00