DENVER – The Jesup J-Hawk boys’ track team was at Denver on Thursday for a meet with a total of 16 teams in attendance.
Jesup would finish 9th overall, but the distance medley team of Parker McHone, Brody Clark-Hurlbert, Carter Even, and Nolan Evans would cross the finish line in first to win the event with a time of 3:51.00.
The J-Hawks would also take home the gold in the 4x100.25-meter Weight Mans. Merak Sly, Kamden Ochsner, Nathan Novak, and Carson Lienau would run a time of 52.35.
TEAM RESULTS
1) GRUNDY CENTER 116
2) Anamosa 98.50
3) Denver 69
4) Dike-New Hartford 63.50
5) Independence 61
6) Union, La Porte City 57.50
7) Tripoli 54
8) Charles City 52.50
9) Jesup 51
10) Beckman Catholic 43
11) West Delaware 35
12) Belle Plaine 33
13) Wapsie Valley 28
14) Benton Community VH 20.50
15) Dunkerton 20
16) Hudson 9
Jesup will be at Maquoketa Valley on Monday.