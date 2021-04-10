EDGEWOOD – The Jesup boys’ track team was the overall team winner at the 2021 Ed-Co Boys’ Invitational on Tuesday night. The East Buchanan boys finished 12th.
Junior Carson Lienau continues to dominate the discus and shot put, finishing first in the discus with a throw of 164-08, 42 feet further than the next competitor. Lienau also broke his own school record in the shot put with a throw of 52-9.
Another winner from area schools was East Buchanan’s Noah Valenzuela, who finished first in the 1600-meter run. His time was 5:07.04.
“We have lower numbers on the team this year,” said Head Coach Jason Sullivan, “so I told the guys it would be very difficult to win a meet with team points this year. They proved me wrong last night.”
It was a great overall team performance for Jesup, with Brody Clark Hurlbert leading in team points with 20.25. He was fifth in the 100, second in gong jump, fourth in the 200, and second in the 4x100. Following close behind was Carson Lienau with 20 team points. Brady Dahl and Kile Rottinghaus each earned silver with their efforts in the 800 and 3200, respectively.
TEAM RESULTS
1 JESUP 99.00
2 Wapsie Valley 96.75
3 Edgewood-Colesburg 86.00
4 Sumner — Fredericksburg School 64.00
5 MFL-MarMac 55.00
6 N Fayette Valley 53.00
7 North Linn 48.75
8 Beckman 48.00
9 Clayton Ridge 37.50
10 Turkey Valley 35.00
11 Starmont 31.00
12 East Buchanan 25.50
13 Don Bosco 14.00
14 Central Elkader 8.00
15 Kee High 7.75
100M DASH
1 Brody Clark-Hurlbert Jesup 12.03
21 Chase Fults East Buchanan 12.93
34 Cayden Keifer Jesup 14.77
39 Caleb Dircks East Buchanan 16.84
200M DASH
Carter Even Jesup 23.96
Brody Clark-Hurlbert Jesup 24.11
Hunter Bowers East Buchanan 25.09
41 Cayden Keifer Jesup 32.38
400M DASH
Carter Even Jesup 55.55
Adam Hackett East Buchanan 56.34
8. Hunter Bowers East Buchanan 57.15
25 Matt Philips Jesup 1:05.40
26 Ethan Thompson East Buchanan 1:05.80
31 Gabe Zimmerman Jesup 1:08.83
800M RUN
Brady Dahl Jesup 2:10.81
Kile Rottinghaus Jesup 2:21.14
12 Noah Sheridan Jesup 2:30.18
110M HURDLES
Parker McHone Jesup 18.03
1600M RUN
Noah Valenzuela East Buchanan 5:07.04
6 Ayden Gonzelas Jesup 5:18.63
3200M RUN
2 Kile Rottinghaus Jesup 11:30.93
DISCUS
1 Carson Lienau Jesup 164-08
4 Kamden Ochsner Jesup 119-10
16 Cody Fox East Buchanan 96-11
19 Bryce Gleiter Jesup 95-05
23 Nathan Novak Jesup 90-04
24 Merak Sly Jesup 89-06
27 Zach Friedly Jesup 80-01
42 Caleb Dircks East Buchanan 50-05
HIGH JUMP
5 Hunter Bowers East Buchanan 5-02.00
7 Carter Even Jesup 5-02.00
LONG JUMP
2 Brody Clark-Hurlbert Jesup 19-03.50
3 Parker McHone Jesup 18-02.25
24 Matt Philips Jesup 13-07.75
4X100M RELAY
2 Jesup 45.87
19 Jesup 52.63
21 Jesup 53.45
33 East Buchanan 1:00.79
4X200M RELAY
18 East Buchanan 1:59.31
Jesup DQ
4X400M RELAY
7 East Buchanan 3:53.19
8 Jesup 3:56.93
4X800M RELAY
5 East Buchanan 10:41.49
800-SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY
15 Jesup 1:57.78
1600-DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY
4 Jesup 4:01.77