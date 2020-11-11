Jesup Cross Country Coach Nick Green was named at-large Coach of the Year by the IATC (Iowa High School Track and Field + Cross Country) for Class 2A girls. This is the second year in a row Coach Green has received this award.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 89%
- Feels Like: 19°
- Heat Index: 29°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 19°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:54:19 AM
- Sunset: 04:48:23 PM
- Dew Point: 26°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny skies. High 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies early. A few showers developing later in the day. High 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 9mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 8mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 12mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Buchanan County Sheriff's Office log
- Buchanan County Fair Association hosting kickoff for Building a Fair Future campaign
- Freedom Rock dedication set for Nov. 11
- Man charged with criminal mischief
- Buchanan County Visitor Guide arrives
- Operation Threshold taking applications for LIHEAP
- St. John students celebrate Halloween
- Allerton Brewing opens
- East Buchanan FFA and National Honor Society assist Winthrop Historical Center
- Iowa State hosting ag chem dealer meetings this December
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.