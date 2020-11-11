Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Jesup Cross Country Coach Nick Green was named at-large Coach of the Year by the IATC (Iowa High School Track and Field + Cross Country) for Class 2A girls. This is the second year in a row Coach Green has received this award.