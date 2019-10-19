JESUP – Each fall, the Jesup Community School District adopts a series of goals to help guide their priorities and decisions throughout the course of the school year. These goals address a broad spectrum, from curriculum to facilities and finance. Student learning will always be a paramount focus of the board as they, along with the administration, make decisions that support our district’s mission to develop well-rounded, productive, responsible, caring citizens who are lifelong learners.
Facilities and finance, though, are also critical components to the success of our students. As a district, we have a responsibility to be diligent stewards of both. Being financially sound and having facilities that support our students and teachers go hand in hand.
That is why one of the district’s goals this year was to “establish a long-range facility study in working with a selected architectural firm, including a site analysis, collection of stakeholder input, determination of need, and establishment of funding options.”
Why now? It’s been eight years since the district last embarked on a comprehensive facility study. Since 2011, using a combination of sales tax funds and existing PPEL dollars, the district has accomplished the vast majority of projects identified in the last study.
We know, though, that there’s more to be done. It’s time again to complete a thorough assessment and analysis of our existing facilities and site to develop a roadmap of prioritized needs and funding options to guide district decisions in facility improvements and expansion.
There are some obvious issues. Those who work and learn at Jesup Community School District every day are well aware of the challenges in heating and cooling our buildings. Drainage, safety, and accessibility throughout the athletic complex have also been a growing need in recent years.
While the district has taken the first important step of identifying potential needs, we know we need the help of experts to take a deeper look at our facilities and align needs with funding. In August, the school board hired the design team of OPN Architects and MODUS Engineering to partner with the district on this comprehensive analysis and long-range master plan.
The project kicked off earlier this month with the design team and district steering committee made up of administration, including the athletic director and maintenance director, and board members. Assessments of our facilities – including mechanical systems – has begun. The full board received an update at their Oct. 14 meeting.
The next important step will be to convene a facilities advisory committee made up of parents, staff, community members, business owners, students, and school board members. As the design team identifies needs, this group will be tasked with setting priorities that will ultimately shape a long-range timeline that balances needs and wants with available funding. This overall roadmap will be recommended to the school board for implementation over the next decade – or longer.
We want this process to be transparent and include as many voices as possible. In addition to the facilities committee, there will be opportunities for the entire community to offer feedback in the coming months. We hope you will join us in developing a plan that will shape the success of our students for years to come.