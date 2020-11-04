Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup xc Amanda Treptow & Clare Wright 110420
Courtesy Photo

FORT DODGE – State Cross Country results from last Saturday. Junior Amanda Treptow finished 5th and Freshman Clare Wright finished 8th as both runners finished as All-State runners and the Girls team came away with a 4th place finish. Junior Nolan Evans finished 19th.

TEAM FINAL STANDING:

1 Mid-Prairie, Wellman 45

2 Tipton 107

3 Williamsburg 119

4 Jesup 135

5 Starmont 152

6 Denver 194

7 Cherokee 215

8 Sibley-Ocheyedan 230

9 Davis County, Bloomfi 238

10 Unity Christian, Oran 244

11 Dike-New Hartford 248

12 Panorama, Panora 281

13 Danville/New London 305

14 Roland-Story, Story C 312

15 Des Moines Christian 315

INDIVIDUAL TIMES-GIRLS

5 Amanda Treptow, 11 19:47.7

8 Clare Wright, 9 20:00.3

29 Natalie O’Connor, 11 21:20.2

42 McKenna Albert, 9 21:46.4

51 Sydney Thoma, 11 21:59.1

56 Mara Moore, 12 22:02.8

69 Marlee Devore, 11 22:42.0

INDIVIDUAL TIMES-BOYS

19 Nolan Evans, 11 17:36.0