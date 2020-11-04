FORT DODGE – State Cross Country results from last Saturday. Junior Amanda Treptow finished 5th and Freshman Clare Wright finished 8th as both runners finished as All-State runners and the Girls team came away with a 4th place finish. Junior Nolan Evans finished 19th.
TEAM FINAL STANDING:
1 Mid-Prairie, Wellman 45
2 Tipton 107
3 Williamsburg 119
4 Jesup 135
5 Starmont 152
6 Denver 194
7 Cherokee 215
8 Sibley-Ocheyedan 230
9 Davis County, Bloomfi 238
10 Unity Christian, Oran 244
11 Dike-New Hartford 248
12 Panorama, Panora 281
13 Danville/New London 305
14 Roland-Story, Story C 312
15 Des Moines Christian 315
INDIVIDUAL TIMES-GIRLS
5 Amanda Treptow, 11 19:47.7
8 Clare Wright, 9 20:00.3
29 Natalie O’Connor, 11 21:20.2
42 McKenna Albert, 9 21:46.4
51 Sydney Thoma, 11 21:59.1
56 Mara Moore, 12 22:02.8
69 Marlee Devore, 11 22:42.0
INDIVIDUAL TIMES-BOYS
19 Nolan Evans, 11 17:36.0