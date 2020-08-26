JESUP – The Jesup girls’ cross country team will start the 2020 season ranked #3 in 2A by the IATC. The boys team is not ranked, but is a “team to watch.”
Head Coach Nick Green returns for his fifth year at the helm and will lead an experienced and talented group on both the girls’ and boys’ sides.
Juniors Amanda Treptow and Natalie O’Connor are returning. Both were 2019 all-conference, all-district, and all-state runners. Junior Marlee Devore was also all-conference last season and ran on the state team. Mara Moore returns for her senior year. Moore ran at state in 2019 and was also an all-conference selection. Junior Alexis Vaderwerff contributes to the talented group, and she also ran at state in 2019. Sydney Thoma, Alexis Larson, and Maddie Tomson were state alternates in 2019.
Newcomer Claire Wright, a freshman, will make an immediate impact, according to Coach Green. Wright finished third at the middle school state meet in 2019 and won all but two of her races last year. Coach Green also added that McKenna Albert and Camille Thorson are two freshmen who could have an impact at the varsity level as well.
This is a crowded group of talent, but that’s a good problem to have.
“This group has raced with each other over the last five years going back to middle school and have had very high levels of success,” added Coach Green. “They work extremely hard and work well together. We will have a very strong front and middle pack this year, which will help us place high at meets. We expect to make a return to state and place in the top five.”
This group of girls does not have many weaknesses, but Coach Green says that it will be a challenge to stay consistent throughout the season.
“We will have a lot of teams wanting to beat us, and it can be a challenge to rise up to the occasion each meet,” she said. “The goal is to improve from the last two years at state and get into the top three. That will take us consistently working together and practicing, and placing high at all meets.”
The boys’ team also has a returning state qualifier from last season. Junior Kile Rottinghaus was an all-conference and all-district runner last year and will lead a talented group. Logan Zuck will return for his junior season. Zuck was also a 2019 all-conference runner. Junior Nolan Evans was an all-conference selection last season, and junior Carson Donlea will be in the mix.
Coach Green adds that senior Casey Alferink and junior Silas Wehrspann are not newcomers, but he expects both young men to burst on to the varsity scene after having strong summers and much improved 2019s. Ayden Gonzales and Kaleb Zuck will be the freshmen to watch. Both broke Jesup’s middle school two-mile record and were part of the boys’ fourth place team at state.
“We are excited for them to get a chance at the longer race this year,” Green added.
“This group runs great as a pack,” said Green. “They stick together as they move up throughout the race. As the group continues to improve. they will continue to see team success.”
While the boys’ side has a great core group, they lack a top-five finisher at meets.
“This can be a determining factor when trying to go from fourth at districts to a top-three and state qualifying team,” concluded Green. “Our goal with this group has been to get them over the hump and to the state meet. Working on developing a front runner or getting the group to improve as a whole will be our challenge this year.”
Green’s assistant coaches are Alex O’Connell (fourth year with team) and Miah Betz (second year).