DENVER – The Jesup harriers traveled to Denver to run in the Denver Cross Country Meet on Monday night. It was a great night all around for the J-Hawks as they girls won and the boys finished second.
“Last night was a great night to race.” said Head Coach Nick Green, “We saw a lot of awesome things from grades 7-12.”
Junior Amanda Treptow; ranked 5th in the state, won the girls varsity event, while Jesup’s own Nolan Evans won the varsity boys event.
“The big thing we are stressing to our runners at this point in the season is competing and knowing who you are competing against.” added Coach Green, “We need to continue to recognize our competition so we know which spots we need and which positions to go after. If we can continue to improve in this area we will continue to have fun nights like last night.”
Final Standings-Girls
1 Jesup
2 Dike-New Hartford 46
3 Denver 46
4 Union, La Porte City 111
5 Oelwein 111
DNP Wapsie Valley
DNP Columbus Catholic
Final Standing-Boys
1 Denver 30
2 Jesup 54
3 Dike-New Hartford 90
4 Oelwein 90
5 Columbus Catholic 104
6 Union, La Porte City 162
DNP Wapsie Valley
Individual-Girls
1 TREPTOW, Amanda JR Jesup 1 20:20.50
4 WRIGHT, Clare FR Jesup 4 21:08.10
7 O’CONNOR, Natalie JR Jesup 7 21:58.10
10 MARTIN, Sydnie JR Wapsie Valley — 22:29.10
17 THOMA, Sydney JR Jesup 16 22:58
18 ALBERT, Mckenna FR Jesup 17 23:13.60
21 TOMSON, Maddie JR Jesup (20) 23:57.00
22 DEVORE, Marlee JR Jesup (21) 23:58.90
23 SCHMIT, Macey SR Wapsie Valley — 24:09.70
31 VANDAELE, Ava FR Wapsie Valley — 25:59.40
38 BODENSTEINER, Mary JR Wapsie Valley — 28:09.90
Individual-Boys
1 EVANS, Nolan JR Jesup 1 17:49.46
2 ROTTINGHAUS, Kile JR Jesup 2 18:11.89
8 ZUCK, Logan JR Jesup 8 18:39.32
21 ALFERINK, Casey JR Jesup 21 20:09.53
22 WILSON, Kyle SO Jesup 22 20:18.25
24 WEHRSPAN, Silas JR Jesup (24) 20:47.26
27 GONZALEZ, Ayden FR Jesup (27) 20:54.20
29 RULAPAUGH, Josiah SR Wapsie Valley — 21:14.87
39 BRAM, Garrett SR Wapsie Valley — 24:14.87
42 WILCOX, Ronnie JR Wapsie Valley — 29:27.25
In closing, Coach Green added that the middle school girls ran a very strong race upfront, while the middle school boys won the meet. The JV girls placed second and had the individual winner (Mara Moore) and the JV boys placed top 5.
Jesup will run at home on September 29th.