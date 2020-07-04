GILBERTVILLE – Two big innings are all it took Wednesday night when the Jesup J-Hawk softball team whipped up on the Dons of Don Bosco, 17-4.
This game looked very competitive through two innings, and Don Bosco actually led this one 4-3 after two. But then the J-Hawks exploded for 6 runs in the top half of the third and added 8 more in their half of the fourth. The Dons couldn’t recover from this and it was over after four.
Senior Zoe Miller was in the circle for the J-Hawks, scattering 6 hits and giving up 4 runs, none of which were earned. Miller struck out 2 and walked 1.
Senior second baseman Andrea Gibbs went 3 for 3 on the night, with 4 RBI (runs batted in) and scored twice. Sophomore centerfielder Hailey Nie added 3 hits of her own, including a double, scored three times, and drove in a run. Senior first baseman Kristin Sadler had 2 doubles and scored twice. Miller added 2 hits and drove in a run while scoring twice. Sophomore third baseman Jacie Lange had 4 RBI on one hit and scored once. Sophomore backstop Alexis Larson went 1 for 4 with 3 RBI. Freshman DH Caelor Wymore went 1 for 3 with an RBI. The team had 16 hits.
Next Up
The J-Hawks traveled to Solon on Thursday night and were on the road again Friday, when the met up with Wapsie Valley. Stats were not readily available at press time. They will host Independence on Tuesday night.