DES MOINES — The Jesup girls’ basketball team traveled to Des Moines Monday afternoon to play Dike-New Hartford (DNH), a team from their own conference they had played twice already this year.
They say it’s hard to beat a good team three times. Or maybe it’s just me who says that, but after getting beat by the Wolverines twice this year by 23 or more points each time, the average fan would think this would have been a walk in the park for DNH. This was far from that, as the J-Hawks were not intimidated.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth game with DNH taking a 7-2 lead at the 6:40 mark, but Jesup came fighting back with a 9-0 run that put them up 11-7 with 3:29 to play in the first. Then the Wolverines went on a mini run of their own, scoring six straight points to take the lead right back at 13-11. Jesup was unwavering, scoring the next five points to lead at the end of the first quarter by a score of 16-13.
In the second frame, DNH started to build momentum when All-Stater Ellie Foster of DNH started to flex her muscles. The Wolverines went on a 10-0 run to start the quarter, and Foster scored 12 of her 20 first-half points in the second frame to help the Wolverines build an eight-point lead, 33-25, at halftime.
In the third quarter, the teams battled to a stalemate, as the Jesup girls were determined to make this a game. DNH turned the ball over three times on their first three possessions, but the J-Hawks could not take advantage of that and could only muster two points. Jesup’s defense was solid in the third frame, but the offense couldn’t get going. At the end of three, this was still a game, 44-34.
In the fourth period, DNH built an early 14-point lead and the J-Hawks could only get it down to nine a couple times. In the end, Jesup had to foul to try to stay in the game and lost this one by a score of 56-43.
The J-Hawk girls played an outstanding game against the #1 ranked team in 3A. The defense was aggressive and held the Wolverines’ Foster to only one point in the second half. The girls should be proud of their effort. They never gave up.
Leading the way for the J-Hawks was sophomore Amanda Treptow with 14 points. Senior Brittany Lingenfelter added 12 points, while senior Payton McHone poured in six points. Senior Brianna Lingenfelter contributed five points and senior Allison Flaharty scored four. Rounding out the scoring for Jesup was freshman Laney Pilcher with two points.
The Jesup girls’ basketball team graduates six seniors (four starters).