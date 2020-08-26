JESUP – The 2020 J-Hawk football team returns several starters and key position players from last season’s 3-6 squad. The key positions of quarterback, running back, and wide receiver return, along with an experienced offensive line.
“Everyone looks good in a pair of shorts running on air,” Head Coach Tim Sauer says. “When Friday night lights turn on, you will see where you need the most work.”
Top senior returnees include Jase Pilcher, QB (1,438 yards, 12 TDs); Jerret Delagardelle, RB (314 yards, 4 TDs, 15 receptions); Tanner Cole, RB (610 yards, 3 TDs, 17 receptions); Brodie Kresser, WR (31 receptions, 490 yards, 8 TDs, 39 solo tackles); Matt McGill, defense (4 tackles for loss); and Brady Dahl, WR (24 receptions, 308 yards, 1 TD, 29 tackles).
Top returning juniors include Nick Sadler, Kamden Ochsner, Carson Lienau, and Merak Sly.
Coach Sauer also included a few newcomers who may have a varsity impact this year – senior Bryce Gleiter and juniors Corbin Fuelling, Parker McHone, and Brody Clark-Hurlbert.
According to Coach Sauer, Denver and Waterloo Columbus should be the teams to beat.
The new playoff scenario this year will include every team in the state (just like basketball).
“It’s really hard to say it’s good or bad,” said Coach Sauer. “We talk to our kids that those decisions are above our control. We need to do our best each week and control what we can control.”
The assistant coaches for the J-Hawks are Jordan Miller, Ron Sadler, Ben Stevens, Aaron Schutte, Rodney Ciesielski, Paul McHone, Steve Schmit, Jason Sullivan, and Ardell Ochsner.
The J-Hawks open their season Friday night at home against North Linn.