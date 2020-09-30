JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawks got back to their winning ways last Friday night with a tightly contested 27-26 win over Osage. The J-Hawks are now 2-3.
1 2 3 4 T
Osage 0 6 6 14 26
Jesup 0 13 7 7 27
PASSING:
JASE PILCHER, SR 6/12 for 232 yards and 3 touchdowns
RUSHING:
JASE PILCHER, SR 25 carries for 85 yards
JERRET DELAGARDELLE, SR 12 carries for 17 yards
TANNER COLE, SR 11 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown
RECEIVING:
PARKER MCHONE, JR 1 catch for 31 yards
TANNER COLE, SR 1 catch for 19 and a touchdown
BRODY CLARK-HURLBERT, JR 1 catch for 65 yards and a touchdown
JERRET DELAGARDELLE, SR 1 catch for 4 yards
BRODIE KRESSER, SR 2 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown
The J-Hawks will travel to Columbus Catholic this Friday.