Jesup football

Corbin Fuelling fights for yardage against Denver on September 19.

JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawks got back to their winning ways last Friday night with a tightly contested 27-26 win over Osage. The J-Hawks are now 2-3.

1 2 3 4 T

Osage 0 6 6 14 26

Jesup 0 13 7 7 27

PASSING:

JASE PILCHER, SR 6/12 for 232 yards and 3 touchdowns

RUSHING:

JASE PILCHER, SR 25 carries for 85 yards

JERRET DELAGARDELLE, SR 12 carries for 17 yards

TANNER COLE, SR 11 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown

RECEIVING:

PARKER MCHONE, JR 1 catch for 31 yards

TANNER COLE, SR 1 catch for 19 and a touchdown

BRODY CLARK-HURLBERT, JR 1 catch for 65 yards and a touchdown

JERRET DELAGARDELLE, SR 1 catch for 4 yards

BRODIE KRESSER, SR 2 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown

The J-Hawks will travel to Columbus Catholic this Friday.