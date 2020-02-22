Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

HAMPTON — The Jesup J-Hawk girls’ basketball team advanced to play in the Class 3A, Region 3 finals with a victory over Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 63-50, on Wednesday night in Hampton. The J-Hawks will play Roland-Story (19-3) tonight for a chance to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

Jesup raised their record to 19-4 on the season. Nineteen wins in a season ties the school’s record for girls’ five-on-five basketball, dating back to 1999-2000 season. With a win tonight, the girls can break that record on the 20-year anniversary.

The game tonight will be played at BCLUW High School in Conrad, 610 E Center Street. Game time is 7 p.m.

SCORING BY QUARTER

JES 22 14 17 10 ─ 63

HDC 14 14 8 14 ─ 50

