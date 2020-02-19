Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

HAMPTON — After defeating Hampton-Dumont 63-50 on their home court Wednesday night, the Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team (18-4) will play in the Class 3A Region 3 title game on Saturday at BCLUW High School against Rolling Story (19-3).