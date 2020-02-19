HAMPTON — After defeating Hampton-Dumont 63-50 on their home court Wednesday night, the Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team (18-4) will play in the Class 3A Region 3 title game on Saturday at BCLUW High School against Rolling Story (19-3).
Jesup girls basketball advances to regional final
Contests
Enter your favorite photo! The picture with the most votes will win a $100 prize!
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: -15°
- Heat Index: -5°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: -15°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:57:34 AM
- Sunset: 05:45:47 PM
- Dew Point: -10°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Plentiful sunshine. High 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 2F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High around 35F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: -14°
Heat Index: -4°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: -11°
Heat Index: 0°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: -6°
Heat Index: 4°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: -5°
Heat Index: 6°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: -1°
Heat Index: 9°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 0°
Heat Index: 11°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 1°
Heat Index: 12°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 1°
Heat Index: 13°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 1°
Heat Index: 12°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 2°
Heat Index: 11°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: -1°
Heat Index: 7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: -3°
Heat Index: 5°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Indee sending 4 wrestlers to State
- Local love birds
- Becoming Ayelet
- Independence finishes 4th at State Dual Tournament
- Indee’s Schultz, Whitman sign on to become collegiate athletes
- Hayward achieves next level in chiropractic care
- Love through the ages
- BASKETBALL: East Buchanan girls bounce Don Bosco
- Ice ready for fishing derby
- East Buchanan falls to Alburnett after tough opener
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.