JESUP – Iowa High School Track and Field + Cross Country (IATC) has released the 2020 all-state selections and Coach of the Year.

Jesup’s Amanda Treptow and Clare Wright were named to the 2A all-state team. Head Coach Nick Green was also named At-Large Coach of the Year.

Girls’ 2A All-State Cross Country

First Name/Last Name/Grade/Time/Team

Danielle Hostetler 9 19:08.9 Mid-Prairie, Wellman

Addison Parrott 12** 19:31.3 Danville/New London

Jaden Yoder 11 19:38.9 Mid-Prairie, Wellman

Amber Homan 10 19:46.1 Denver

Amanda Treptow 11* 19:47.7 Jesup

Ruth Jennings 11 19:54.7 Williamsburg

Mitzy Evans 11 19:56.4 Mid-Prairie, Wellman

Clare Wright 9 20:00.3 Jesup

Maria Kruse 9 20:02.0 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville

Sydney Yoder 11 20:02.3 Mid-Prairie, Wellman

Kyrstin Agnitsch 11 20:03.2 Cherokee

Mayson Hartley 10 20:14.2 Clarinda

Taylor Kvale 11** 20:26.5 Dike-New Hartford

Georgia Paulson 9 20:27.4 Underwood

Kallie Wallick 12 20:31.4 Tipton

Girls’ Cross Country

2A Girls

State Coach of the Year – Eric Walsh, Tipton

At Large Coaches of the Year

Mark Hostetler – Mid-Prairie

Nick Nordheim – Williamsburg

Nick Green – Jesup

Charlie Gruman – Starmont

Sandy Sabelke – Denver

* Prior all-state selections

Tags