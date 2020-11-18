JESUP – Iowa High School Track and Field + Cross Country (IATC) has released the 2020 all-state selections and Coach of the Year.
Jesup’s Amanda Treptow and Clare Wright were named to the 2A all-state team. Head Coach Nick Green was also named At-Large Coach of the Year.
Girls’ 2A All-State Cross Country
First Name/Last Name/Grade/Time/Team
Danielle Hostetler 9 19:08.9 Mid-Prairie, Wellman
Addison Parrott 12** 19:31.3 Danville/New London
Jaden Yoder 11 19:38.9 Mid-Prairie, Wellman
Amber Homan 10 19:46.1 Denver
Amanda Treptow 11* 19:47.7 Jesup
Ruth Jennings 11 19:54.7 Williamsburg
Mitzy Evans 11 19:56.4 Mid-Prairie, Wellman
Clare Wright 9 20:00.3 Jesup
Maria Kruse 9 20:02.0 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
Sydney Yoder 11 20:02.3 Mid-Prairie, Wellman
Kyrstin Agnitsch 11 20:03.2 Cherokee
Mayson Hartley 10 20:14.2 Clarinda
Taylor Kvale 11** 20:26.5 Dike-New Hartford
Georgia Paulson 9 20:27.4 Underwood
Kallie Wallick 12 20:31.4 Tipton
Girls’ Cross Country
2A Girls
State Coach of the Year – Eric Walsh, Tipton
At Large Coaches of the Year
Mark Hostetler – Mid-Prairie
Nick Nordheim – Williamsburg
Nick Green – Jesup
Charlie Gruman – Starmont
Sandy Sabelke – Denver
* Prior all-state selections