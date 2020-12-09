JESUP — The Class 2A, No. 13 ranked Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team hosted the Warriors of Wapsie Valley (1-3) on Friday night in a NICL-East battle.
The J-Hawks over-came a slow start and pour shooting in the first quarter, but in their defense, I think there was a lid on the basket. Jesup had plenty of opportunities in the first quarter, but everything they threw up, just would not go in. Wapsie Valley actually led this game after one period, 10-9.
After knocking off some rust and regrouping, the J-Hawks came out in the second quarter and scored 20 points to take a commanding 29-14 lead at the half. The J-Hawks used tenacious defense to create 34 Warrior turnovers en route to a 63-35 drubbing.
“The girls played really hard once again and I was happy with the effort throughout.” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “We struggled a little early to get shots to fall, but played good defense to keep it close.”
Sophomore Laney Pilcher led all scorers with 20 points and added a game high 11 rebounds. Junior Amanda Treptow added 15 points and 7 steals, while junior Jacie Lange poured in 11 points. Junior Alexis Larson had 6 points and freshman Adrianna Boulden scored 6 and had 3 rebounds. Junior Natalie O’Connor contributed with 3 points, but also had 7 steals and 4 rebounds. Finishing out the scoring for the J-Hawks, freshman McKenna Albert added 2 points.
“We continued to keep our pressure up and were able to hold Wapsie to just 4 points in the second quarter, which was the real difference maker. added Coach Conrad, “We were better overall tonight than we were in game one and that is what we are looking for each time out, to be a little better than we were the previous time on the floor.”
1 2 3 4 T
Wapsie Valley 10 4 11 10 35
Jesup 9 20 21 13 63
Jesup moves to 3-0 on the young season and were on the road last night in Hudson (1-1). Look for the wrap-up of that game in Saturday’s paper. The J-Hawks will be back at home on Friday night when they host Aplington-Parkersburg (2-0).