JESUP – The No. 12 ranked Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team hosted Union Community (1-9) on Friday night for Senior Night. This game started a little slow, but a big second quarter by the J-Hawks put this game away by halftime. Jesup led 31-11 at the half.
“We came out a little slow, which has seemed to be a theme this season.” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “We backed it up with really good 2nd and 3rd quarter performances though.”
The J-Hawks continued to pour it on in the third quarter and by the start of the fourth frame, this game was 45-18.
“Union does a good job of staying disciplined in running their sets, requiring us to communicate on a lot of screening action.” added Coach Conrad, “The girls did a nice job of defending the actions and not letting them get to where they wanted.”
Jesup played a lot of girls in the fourth quarter and this game ended 48-28.
“Offensively we did a better job of valuing the basketball.” continued Coach Conrad, “Our turnovers were down compared to recent contests and is an area we need to continue to improve at. Overall, another effort to be proud of. The girls played hard once again and stayed focused throughout.”
Junior Amanda Treptow led the way for the J-Hawks, scoring 15 points and bringing down 7 rebounds. Junior Alexis Larson with a big game, adding 11 points, while sophomore Laney Pilcher had 10 rebounds to go along with her 9 points. Junior Jacie Lange dropped in 6 points and junior Natalie O’Connor contributed with 5. Sophomore Mackenzie Butters added 2 points.
1 2 3 4 T
Union 6 5 7 10 28
Jesup 7 24 14 3 48
Jesup was on the road on Tuesday, when they traveled to Sumner-Fredericksburg (8-4). Look for game analysis and comments in Saturday’s paper. The girls will be back on the road on Friday night when they travel to Wapsie Valley (2-9).