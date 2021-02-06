DENVER – The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team ran into a buzz-saw on Tuesday night when they traveled to 2A’s No. 10 team; Denver Cyclones.
A pretty good Jesup team ran into a very good Denver team, at least on this night. Denver jumped out to a 14-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. By halftime, the Cyclones had extended the lead to nineteen; 35-16.
“Denver is a really good team. We knew that going in.” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “They were a state tournament team last year and have the core of that group back.”
“They do a good job of moving and sharing the basketball, which shows as they had 4 girls in double figures.” Added Coach Conrad, “They are a very balanced team which makes them tough. They made shots early and put us in a hole that was tough to come back from.”
Jesup played better in the second half, but it was next to impossible to make up that deficit against a highly ranked team like Denver.
“In the second half we played hard and tried to make a couple runs at them,” continued Coach Conrad, “but had too many empty possessions to get it back to single digits.”
Even with the loss, Coach Conrad takes away some positives. “It was a really good game for us to be a part of though.” Said Conrad, “We got better in the second half with the way we moved and attacked off the dribble, which is encouraging.”
“Again, Denver is a really good team,” concluded Conrad, “but looking forward to having another shot at them before the year is over.”
There are no easy night in the NICL Conference. It seems like every team the J-Hawks play are competitive.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 5 11 9 15 40
Denver 14 21 12 23 70
Jesup falls to 13-6 on the season and will be at Union Community (3-15) on Friday night. They will have another shot at Denver on Monday night. Tuesday night the girls will travel to Waukon (14-3)