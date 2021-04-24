Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LA PORTE CITY – Finally! Good weather for golf, as the Jesup girls’ golf team traveled to Union for a triangular with the Union Knights and the Columbus Catholic Sailors.

The J-Hawks girls competed nicely, and six girls made the top 10 (out of 18 golfers). Junior Gracie Joblinske was runner-up medalist with a 50. Seniors Rachel Clayberg and Laney Fischer each shot a 53 and tied for third.

“I’m so pleased with all the girls’ efforts today,” said Head Coach Michelle Klein, “and the positive mindset they show on the course and with the other competitors.”

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

1. COLUMBUS CATHOLIC 207

2. JESUP 212

3. UNION 235

FINAL INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS

2. Gracie Joblinske 50

3. Landy Fischer 53

3. Rachel Clayberg 53

7. Alexis Harris 56

11. Kalista Schutte 59

17. Jersey Even 66

The Jesup boys’ golf team was also at Union on Thursday for a triangular, and came away with a third-place finish.

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

1. UNION 168

2. COLUMBUS 177

3. JESUP 210

FINAL INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS

12. Gavin Nolan 49

13. Brayden Menuey 51

15. Corbin Fuelling 54

16. Jack Miller 56

16. Cale Schissel 56

18. Jase Pilcher 59

The Jesup teams will be back in action on Monday when they host the Hudson Pirates.

