JESUP – The J-Hawk girls’ golf team hosted Union-La Porte on Monday night at the Jesup Country Club. Jesup came away with the win, while Alexis Harris was the overall medalist, shooting 53.
Head Coach Michelle Klein said, “Nice job by all girls enduring the windy, cooler conditions.”
TEAM FINAL
Jesup 236
Union 267
Meet medalist: Alexis Harris, Jesup 53
Runner-up: Kalista Schutte, Jesup 58
1 Alexis Harris Jesup 53
2 Kalista Schutte Jesup 58
3 Rachel Clayberg Jesup 60
4 Emma Deaton Union 64
5 Gracie Joblinske Jesup 65
5 Eden Hansen Union 65
7 Laney Fischer Jesup 66
8 Jamie Thoma Jesup 69
The boys’ golf team was also in action, along with the girls, on Monday night in Jesup. Union would win the dual golf meet, 184-208. Freshman Jack Miller was the low J-Hawk with a 49.
Individual Scores
1 Lincoln Mehlert ULP 39
2 TJ Freeland ULP 45
3 Jack Miller JES 49
4 Josef Schmitz ULP 50
5 Mack Schmitz ULP 50
6 Joe Bistline ULP 50
7 Alex Flaharty JES 51
8 Jackson Slater ULP 51
9 Brayden Menuey JES 53
10 Gavin Nolan JES 55
11 Jase Pilcher JES 60
12 Cale Schissel JES 69
The J-Hawk boys’ and girls’ golf teams were back in action on Tuesday at BCLUW. Stats were not readily available come press time. Both teams will travel to Wapsie Valley on Friday and Union on Monday.