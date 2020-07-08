SOLON – The Jesup girls’ softball team traveled to Class 3A, 13{sup}th{/sup}-ranked Solon last Thursday night and lost a 6-5 contest.
Solon scored 3 runs in the first and 2 more in the fifth, taking a 6-0 lead going into the top half of the seventh inning. Jesup scored 5 runs in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as eighth-ranked Jesup dropped to 7-3 on the season.
Sophomore backstop Alexis Larson went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI (runs batted in). Senior shortstop Jenna Jensen had 2 hits in 4 at-bats, including a 2-run homer in the seventh, her fourth of the year. Sophomore centerfielder Hailey Nie was 2 for 4 at the plate, and senior pitcher Zoe Miller, added a hit and an RBI on a double.
Vs. Wapsie Valley
FAIRBANK – Last Friday night, the girls head north to battle the Wapsie Valley Warriors (5-3) in an NICL matchup. The J-Hawks took out their frustrations from the loss the night before to Solon by pounding Wapsie Valley 13-5.
This game was actually tied at 4 at the end of the first, but Jesup scored 9 runs in the fourth to put this one away.
Zoe Miller was in the circle for the J-Hawks. She started out a little rough, allowing 4 runs in the first inning, but settled down and bounced back with a great outing the rest of the way.
Miller also added 2 hits, including a double, and scored twice. Senior first baseman Kristin Sadler went 3 for 4 and knocked in 2 runs. Hailey Nie had 2 hits and 1 RBI. Senior Andrea Gibbs added a hit and 3 RBI. Jenna Jensen hit a 3-run homer, her fifth on the year.
Vs. North Fayette Valley
JESUP – The Tigerhawks came to town on Monday night for a varsity doubleheader in which Jesup swept the two-game series, 12-0 and 15-4.
The J-Hawks wasted no time getting the bats warmed up and ended game one in four innings due to the mercy rule. Jesup scored 1 run in the first and added 3 more in the second. The team put up a huge number in the third when they plated 7 runs.
Zoe Miller was back on the mound for the J-Hawks and had an impressive outing, giving up only 2 hits and striking out 10 in the four-inning game.
Jesup had 16 hits as a team, while Jacie Lange was 2 for 4 with 2 runs batted in and scored twice. Miller had 2 RBIs on a hit and scored twice, while stealing 2 bases. Alexis Larson walked twice, but knocked in 2 runs on a hit. Kristin Sadler was 2 for 5 with 2 RBI and a double. Alexis VanderWerff had 2 hits in 3 at-bats and drove in a run. The stars of the game were Kendra McCombs, who was 3 for 3 with 2 RBI, and Andrea Gibbs, who was also 3 for 3 and knocked in a run.
The second game saw Jesup jump all over Tigerhawk pitching, scoring 6 runs in the bottom of the first inning and adding 7 more in the third. This one went five innings.
Sophomore pitcher Alexis VanderWerff went the distance, scattering 5 hits and allowing 2 earned runs while striking out 6.
Jenna Jensen continues her power surge, homering and doubling to knock in 5 runs. She went 3 for 3 at the plate. Alexis Larson was 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored 3 runs. Kristin Sadler had 4 RBI on 2 hits in 3 at-bats. Freshman DH Caelor Wymore had a hit and drove in 3.
The J-Hawks run their record to 10-3 on the season.
Next for J-Hawk Softball
They hosted Independence (8-9) on Tuesday night. Stats were not readily available at press time. See Saturday’s paper for photos and highlights. Jesup will be at home on Friday night (Senior Night) to host AGWSR. This will finish out their regular season.