WAUKON — It was a tough two days for the Jesup girls’ basketball team, as they had back-to-back nights of games against highly ranked teams. On Monday night the girls hosted Class 2A-10th ranked Denver and then traveled to Waukon on Tuesday night for an out-of-conference match-up with Class 3A-14th ranked Waukon (16-4)

Waukon would control the game and beat the J-Hawks 65-45.

Stats were not readily available come press time.

1 2 3 4 T

Denver 21 13 12 16 62

Jesup 3 10 11 11 35

Jesup girls drop to 13-8 on the season and will start postseason tournament play next Tuesday, when they host MFL Mar-Mac (14-6). Game will get started at 7:00 p.m.

