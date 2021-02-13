WAUKON — It was a tough two days for the Jesup girls’ basketball team, as they had back-to-back nights of games against highly ranked teams. On Monday night the girls hosted Class 2A-10th ranked Denver and then traveled to Waukon on Tuesday night for an out-of-conference match-up with Class 3A-14th ranked Waukon (16-4)
Waukon would control the game and beat the J-Hawks 65-45.
Stats were not readily available come press time.
1 2 3 4 T
Denver 21 13 12 16 62
Jesup 3 10 11 11 35
Jesup girls drop to 13-8 on the season and will start postseason tournament play next Tuesday, when they host MFL Mar-Mac (14-6). Game will get started at 7:00 p.m.