SUMNER – The Jesup girls’ basketball team traveled to Sumner to take on the Cougars of Sumner-Fredericksburg (9-4) on Tuesday night in a NICL Conference battle. These two teams met up in Jesup on December 1st, where Jesup pretty much manhandled the Cougar girls in the second game of the season, 55-39. On Tuesday night, the tide turned and the Cougars got their revenge in a low scoring 38-34 victory for their seventh straight win.
Stats were not readily available come press time.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 13 6 3 12 34
Sumner-Fredericksburg 8 12 8 10 38
Class 2A’s No. 12 Jesup girls drop to 10-2 on the season.
The J-Hawks traveled to Wapsie Valley (2-10) on Friday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for the game stats in next Wednesday’s paper. Jesup will host the Hudson Pirates (7-5) on Monday night in another rematch of an overtime game back on December 8, won by Jesup, 62-57.