CLERMONT – The Jesup girls’ golf team fired a 413 and finished second behind Waukon, tying with Columbus-Catholic but winning the tiebreaker to advance to the second round of regional postseason play.
Individually, Alexis Harris’ sixth-place finish advanced her as an individual as well.
TEAM SCORES
Waukon 386
Jesup 413
Columbus 413
Sumner-Fred 421
NFV 469
Union 469
Oelwein 496
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
6. Alexis Harris 99
9. Kalista Schutte 102
10. Laney Fischer 103
18. Rachel Clayberg 109
29. Jersey Even 118
36. Gracie Joblinske 130
The girls will play in Denver on Monday, May 24.