CLERMONT – The Jesup girls’ golf team fired a 413 and finished second behind Waukon, tying with Columbus-Catholic but winning the tiebreaker to advance to the second round of regional postseason play.

Individually, Alexis Harris’ sixth-place finish advanced her as an individual as well.

TEAM SCORES

Waukon 386

Jesup 413

Columbus 413

Sumner-Fred 421

NFV 469

Union 469

Oelwein 496

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

6. Alexis Harris 99

9. Kalista Schutte 102

10. Laney Fischer 103

18. Rachel Clayberg 109

29. Jersey Even 118

36. Gracie Joblinske 130

The girls will play in Denver on Monday, May 24.

