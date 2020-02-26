CONRAD – The Jesup J-Hawk girls’ basketball team is heading to state after a big win Saturday night, 53-47, over a high-powered Roland-Story Norsemen team.
Roland-Story averages more than 27 3-point attempts per game (the second most in the state). In order to limit their opportunities from beyond the arc, Jesup used a man-to-man defense with very little help. This cut down the Norsemen’s drive-and-dish openings, which was obvious they were trying to do. Roland-Story lives and dies by the 3-point shot and, in this contest, it was the latter.
Payton McHone was a beast on the boards. In the first quarter alone, McHone had four offensive rebounds. A McHone offensive rebound and put-back, plus a foul, gave the J-Hawks a 16-3 lead with just over a minute left in the first frame. At the end of one quarter, Jesup had a 17-8 lead.
In the second quarter, the J-Hawks built a 12-point lead with just under 5 minutes to play in the half. The lead stayed right around 10 or 11 points until the 2-minute mark, when Jesup led 28-17.
With an 11-point lead, shot selection was suspect for the J-Hawks as they seemed to be in a hurry to put up shots with a big lead. Roland-Story took advantage of Jesup’s quick shots and ended the half on a 6-0 run. The score at the break was Jesup 28, Roland-Story 23.
At the start of the third frame, the Norsemen came out en fuego, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and taking their first lead of the game with 6:40 left in the third quarter, 29-28. Head Coach Jordan Conrad took a time out to calm his team down and the girls weathered the storm.
Jesup regained control of the game, taking a 3-point lead with less than 4 minutes to play in the third. The J-Hawks got the lead up to 5 a couple times, but Roland-Story cut it to a 2-point lead.
It was 42-39 when Payton McHone corralled another offensive rebound, her fifth of the game, putting it back up and in and getting fouled on the play. With 54 seconds to play in the quarter, McHone made the traditional 3-point play and Jesup led 45-39 at the end of three periods.
The fourth quarter was all Jesup as they built a 10-point lead with 3:19 left in the game. Roland-Story launched several 3-point attempts, but to no avail, and the Jesup J-Hawks ran out the clock for a 53-47 win.
Leading the way for the J-Hawks was Payton McHone with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Also scoring 13 points was Brianna Lingenfelter. Amanda Treptow had 11 points and 7 rebounds, while dishing out 4 assists. Brittany Lingenfelter added 11, and Laney Pilcher contributed with 4 points. Rounding out the scoring for Jesup was Allison Flaharty with 1 point.
With the win, the 2019-2020 J-Hawks girls are now the all-time winningest team in school 5-on-5 history (20-4). The last time the Jesup girls went to state in basketball was the 1999-2000 season when they lost in the first round to North Cedar, 48-35.
UP NEXT
The J-Hawks will travel to Des Moines on Monday, March 2 for a first-round game.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Jesup 17 11 17 8 —53
Roland 8 15 16 8 —47