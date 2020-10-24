JESUP – The Jesup Cross Country teams hosted the State Qualifying meet on Thursday and Junior Amanda Treptow went on to win the Class 2A State Qualifier and Junior Nolan Evans qualified with a 7th place finish.
Treptow heads back to State as the 5th ranked harrier in Class 2A. Freshman Clare Wright finished runner-up in the qualifier and heads to State as the Class 2A, 12th ranked runner. Evans is the only qualifier for the boys team and heads to State as the 30th ranked runner in Class 2A.
The Jesup girls team also qualified with a 3rd place finish. Along with Treptow and Wright, Junior Natalie O’Connor, Freshman McKenna Albert and Junior Sydney Thoma will join them in Fort Dodge on October 31.
TEAM RESULTS-GIRLS:
Tipton 54
Starmont 76
Jesup 79
N. F. V. 164
Crestwood 180
Waukon 199
New Hampton 218
NE Goose Lake 221
Union 237
Beckman 242
Anamosa 248
Oelwein 251
Osage 298
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS-GIRLS:
- Amanda Treptow 19:38.70
- Clare Wright 19:58.92
- Natalie O’Connor 21:11.85
- McKenna Albert 21:26.82
- Sydney Thoma 21:46.60
- Marlee Devore 21:56.76
- Mara Moore 22:07.97
TEAM RESULTS-BOYS
- Tipton 43
- Waukon 100
- N.F.V. 107
- Crestwood 130
- Jesup 152
- NE Goose Lake 155
- Anamosa 163
- New Hampton 188
- Oelwein 220
- Starmont 241
- Columbus 316
- Union 317
- Osage 350
- Beckman 356
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS-BOYS
- Nolan Evans 17:28.16
27. Kile Rottinghaus 18:09.12
- Logan Zuck 18:31.74
- Casey Alferink 18:58.25
- Silas Wehrspan 19:03.83
- Ayden Gonzalez 19:23.52
- Caleb Zuck 19:38.11
Jesup will travel to Fort Dodge on Saturday, October 31 for a 10:30 a.m. shotgun start.