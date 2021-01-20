FAIRBANK – The Class 2A-No. 14 ranked Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team traveled to Wapsie Valley(2-12) last Friday night for a NICL- East Conference battle. The J-Hawks would come away with a 61-28 win and raise their record to 11-2.
“It was a solid all-around performance.” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “We got out to a better start, compared to last time we played them.”
Jesup led at the end of the first quarter by the score of 14-3. By half-time the J-Hawks stretched the lead to 15; 31-16.
“Getting off to a good start is always important.” added Coach Conrad, “We did the best job we have done all year in taking care of the ball. We also did a very good job of sharing the ball and keeping it moving. We were out there looking to make the right play, regardless of who it was for. That showed in having 20 assists on the night.”
In the third quarter Jesup put the game away with a 25-4 run and lengthening the lead to 56-20 by the end of the third frame.
Junior Amanda Treptow had a season high 20 points and added 6 assists, while sophomore Laney Pilcher dropped in 12 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 8 steals. Junior Alexis Larson added 9 points and 3 steals and junior Natalie O’Connor scored 8 points. Junior Jacie Lange contributed with 6 points and sophomore Kylie Winter added 4 points on 2 of 2 shooting. Freshman Adrianna Boulden finishes out the scoring for the J-Hawks with 2 points.
“Defensively we were really good,” concluded Conrad, “we didn’t allow a field goal in the first quarter and only allowed one in the third quarter.”
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 14 17 25 5 61
W.V. 3 13 4 8 28
Vs. Hudson
JESUP – The girls were back at home on Monday night for a conference battle against the Hudson Pirates (7-5). These two teams met on December 8 in Hudson and it took an extra quarter to decide that one, with Jesup winning in overtime by the score of 62-57. Well, on Monday night, these two evenly matched teams went into an extra frame again to determine a winner.
Jesup led this game at the half by a score of 18-15. Hudson’s huge 17-5 third quarter put the Pirates up by 9 points going into the fourth quarter. The J-Hawks would battle back and were within 3 with 38 seconds left when Natalie O’Connor was fouled shooting a three-pointer and went to the line to shoot three. O’Connor sank all three of her free-throws and we were tied. Both teams traded possessions, but neither would score and we would go into overtime.
In the overtime frame, both teams actually led this one, but in the end the J-Hawks would hold on after Hudson had 3 shots at the basket with just over 6 seconds to play. None would fall and Jesup escapes with a 42-40 win.
Stats were not readily available come press time.
The girls move to 12-2 on the season and Jesup will be on the road on Friday night when they travel to Aplington-Parkersburg (8-4). These two teams met in Jesup on December 11th, with Jesup squeaking by, 49-47. This should be a great game.
Jesup will also be playing Saturday when they host the Class 2A-No. 11 ranked Grundy Center Spartans (9-2). The games start at 3 p.m.