WATERLOO – The Jesup girls’ basketball team got back to their winning ways last Friday night when they traveled to Waterloo to take on NICL-East conference foe Columbus-Catholic Sailors (4-3). The J-Hawks have won 10 games in a row against the Sailors, dating back to 2016. Make it 11 in a row, as the Jesup girls used a big second quarter to lengthen a fourpoint lead into 11 at the half.
“On the offensive end, we did a good job of not settling and continuing to attack,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad. “Our attack mentality got Columbus in foul trouble early and was something they battled all night.”
The second half was pretty equal, but the J-Hawks held a 15-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Both teams scored 11 in the final frame and the final score in this one was 52-37.
Sophomore Laney Pilcher led the way for the J-Hawks with 19 points and 5 rebounds. Junior Amanda Treptow had 12 points, 3 steals and 3 assists. Junior Jacie Lang poured in 10 points and also had 3 assists. Scrappy junior Natalie O’Connor added 6 points, 3 steals and 4 rebounds, while junior Alexis Larson and sophomore Sayler Youngblut each contributed with 2 points. Sophomore Kylie Winter scored 1 point.
Jesup’s defense continues to cause problems for opposing offenses, creating turnovers. Columbus-Catholic had 21 turnovers.
“We did a nice job on the defensive end,” said Coach Conrad. “We were able to create some turnovers and did a better job of getting out and running after securing rebounds.”
In conclusion, Coach Conrad said, “It’s always nice to enter the break on a high note. It was great to see the effort put forth and that is what led to another tough conference victory, even though we didn’t shoot it well, only making one 3 pointer. Though there are areas we need to take steps forward in if we want to continue to put ourselves in positions to win games, we are very happy with the team’s play the first part of the year.”
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 10 16 15 11 52
Col Cath 6 9 11 11 37
The J-Hawks move to 7-1 on the season. The girls are on break until January 5. At that time they will host BCLUW (3-5).