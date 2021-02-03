DIKE – Dike-New Hartford, the undefeated, second-ranked team in Class 2A, hosted the J-Hawk girls’ basketball team on Friday night. The Wolverines showed why they are a top team in the state by taking care of business against a good Jesup team, 75-24.
“All credit goes to Dike New-Hartford,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad. “They are a really good team that is going to be a tough outcome in postseason play. They have enough shooting to go with good size to provide them with solid balance, and create tough matchups.”
“The way they chose to honor the Larson family in between games says a lot about the kids and coaching staff they have,” added Coach Conrad. “They are doing things the right way over there, and we have nothing but respect for that program.”
Junior Amanda Treptow led the J-Hawks in scoring with 12 points, and sophomore Laney Pilcher added 7. Freshman Katie Clark came off the bench for 5 points, and junior Alexis Larson had 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 10 5 4 5 24
Dike-NH 16 25 14 20 75
Vs. Columbus Catholic
JESUP – The Jesup girls bounced back from the loss to Dike-New Hartford with a nice win on Monday night, February 1, beating Columbus Catholic, 45-36.
{span}”We did a good job of keeping the ball moving on offense, leading to us winning three of the four quarters.” said Coach Conrad, “We were able to knock down some outside shots that we had not been doing much of late.”{/span}
“Our girls did a good job of battling and winning 50/50 balls in key situations.” continued Coach Conrad, “Overall it was a really good team effort with a number of girls making key plays in a number of different ways.”
1 2 3 4 T
Columbus Catholic 14 10 4 8 36
Jesup 12 12 9 12 45
There were no stats available come press time.
The J-Hawk girls move to 13-5 on the year, and were at Denver (12-4) on Tuesday night. Look for this story in Saturday’s paper. Friday night, the girls will be back on the road, traveling to Union Community (3-14).