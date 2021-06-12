JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawk softball team played host to the Wolverines of Dike-New Hartford on Wednesday, June 9, for a doubleheader and came away with a split.
Game 1
In the first game of the night, the J-Hawks waited until their final at-bat to put 3 runs on the board and stun Dike-New Hartford by the score of 4-3.
“The bottom of our order got on base and set the table to score the runs,” said Head Coach Rod Elson. “The bottom has been struggling. They are all young and still trying to figure out the strike zone. They have to learn to put a good swing on good pitch.”
Coach Elson added that the girls have been playing pretty good defense the last few games.
Freshman Klair Kite was in the circle for the J-Hawks and pitched an outstanding game, scattering just 5 hits in 7 innings and allowing 3 runs (2 earned). The defense was solid behind Kite with only one error, keeping them in the game until the explosion of runs in the final inning.
Junior Hailey Nie was 1 for 3 with 2 runs batted in. Sophomore Rylynn Delagardelle had 2 hits in 2 at-bats, scoring a run, while sophomore Caelor Wymore added 2 hits, including a double and knocking in a run. Freshman Kallie Schutte went 1 for 3 with an RBI, and sophomore Laney Pilcher was 1 for 3.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
D-NH 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 3
Jesup 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 4
Game 2
In the nightcap, the Wolverines would get to Kite early and take a 4-0 lead after 4 innings. Kite would go 4 innings and give up 10 hits and 4 runs (3 earned). Wymore relieved her in the fifth inning and would finish it up, giving up 5 hits and 3 runs (1 earned). Final score, 7-1.
“The second game, our pitcher wore down, but we were still within striking distance,” added Elson.
The offense only had 3 total hits, and Schutte had 2 of them, going 2 for 3. Kite added the other hit and knocked in a run.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
D-NH 1 1 2 0 0 3 0 7
Jesup 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
The Jesup girls move to 8-5 on the season and were back home on Friday afternoon as they hosted their annual tournament. The tournament will continue through Saturday.