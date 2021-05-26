Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DENVER – The Jesup girls’ golf team competed in the 2A Region 4 final at Willow Run Country Club in Denver on Monday, May 24, finishing fourth with a team score of 430. Jesup’s season comes to an end as they did not qualify for state.

Jesup senior Rachel Clayberg was the low J-Hawk, shooting a 102 and finishing in seventh place.

TEAM SCORES

New Hampton 381

Denver 411

Waukon 411

Jesup 430

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

7. Rachel Clayberg 101

11. Alexis Harris 104

19. Kalista Schutte 111

21. Gracie Joblinske 113

22. Jersey Even 115

26. Laney Fischer 121

Six seniors graduate from this year’s team, but the J-Hawks will bring back a lot of talent next season.

Tags

Trending Food Videos