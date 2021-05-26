DENVER – The Jesup girls’ golf team competed in the 2A Region 4 final at Willow Run Country Club in Denver on Monday, May 24, finishing fourth with a team score of 430. Jesup’s season comes to an end as they did not qualify for state.
Jesup senior Rachel Clayberg was the low J-Hawk, shooting a 102 and finishing in seventh place.
TEAM SCORES
New Hampton 381
Denver 411
Waukon 411
Jesup 430
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
7. Rachel Clayberg 101
11. Alexis Harris 104
19. Kalista Schutte 111
21. Gracie Joblinske 113
22. Jersey Even 115
26. Laney Fischer 121
Six seniors graduate from this year’s team, but the J-Hawks will bring back a lot of talent next season.