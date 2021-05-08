Sports Editor
JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawk girls’ and boys’ track teams hosted the NICL-East Conference Meet on Thursday night, and the Jesup girls would finish in fourth place.
Jesup would fare well in some events, winning two relays, and junior Amanda Treptow would take home a of couple golds by winning the 800 meters and the 1500 meters.
The J-Hawk 4x800 relay team won with a time of 10:05.20,to take home the championship in the event. Runners were Clare Wright, Alexis VanderWerff, Natalie O’Connor, and Amanda Treptow.
Jesup also struck gold in the 1600-meter distance medley, winning with a time of 4:26.68. The team included Alexis Larson, Alexis VanderWerff, Mallory Becker, and Amanda Treptow.
TEAM RESULTS
1. Dike-New Hartford 199.00
2. Denver 94.00
3. Aplington-Parkersburg 88.00
4. Jesup 81.00
5. Union 77.00
6. Hudson 73.50
7. Sumner-Fredericksburg 66.50
8. Wapsie Valley 48.00
9. Columbus Catholic 3.00
EVENT RESULTS
100 Meters
10. Hailey Davis JES 14.57
14. Mackenzie Butters JES 16.13
200 Meters
10. Sierra Siems JES 30.61
12. Hailey Nie JES 30.81
400 Meters
12. McKenna Albert JES 1:12.34
15. Lydia Wehrspann JES 1:13.87
800 Meters
1. Amanda Treptow JES 2:24.47
4. Clare Wright JES 2:30.33
100-Meter Hurdles
11. Sierra Siems JES 20.26
1500 Meters
1. Amanda Treptow JES 5:05.31
5. Natalie O’Connor JES 5:25.05
3000 Meters
12. Kallie Schutte JES 15:15.06
Discus
3. Gracie Dykes JES 97-02.50
High Jump
5. Mallory Becker JES 4-10.00
Long Jump
4. Adrianna Boulden JES 14-03.25
5. Sierra Siems JES 14-02.50
Shot Put
6. Gracie Dykes JES 31-05.00
4x100
7. Jesup 56.25
4x200
7. Jesup 2:02.40
4x400
5. Jesup 4:23.70
4x800
1. Jesup 10:05.20
800-Meter Sprint Medley
7. Jesup 2:07.44
1600-Meter Distance Medley
1. Jesup 4:26.68