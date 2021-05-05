CENTER POINT – The Jesup girls’ track team finished in 6th place at the Stormin’ Pointer Invitational on April 26.
The J-Hawks 4x800M relay team of Clare Wright, Alexis Vanderwerff, Natalie O’Connor, and Amanda Treptow were the winners with a time of 10:20.36.
Amanda Treptow ran into reigning state cross country champion Danielle Hostetler again in the 800-meter run. Treptow would take second by .48 seconds.
GIRLS’ TEAM SCORES
1 Mid-Prairie 124.33
2 Denver 84
3 Clear Creek-Amana 71.33
4 Center Point-Urbana 66
5 Springville 45
6 Jesup 41
7 Solon 40
8 Alburnett 39.33
9 Maquoketa Valley 33
10 North Linn 25
11 Monticello 14
12 Central City 5