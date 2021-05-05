Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CENTER POINT – The Jesup girls’ track team finished in 6th place at the Stormin’ Pointer Invitational on April 26.

The J-Hawks 4x800M relay team of Clare Wright, Alexis Vanderwerff, Natalie O’Connor, and Amanda Treptow were the winners with a time of 10:20.36.

Amanda Treptow ran into reigning state cross country champion Danielle Hostetler again in the 800-meter run. Treptow would take second by .48 seconds.

GIRLS’ TEAM SCORES

1 Mid-Prairie 124.33

2 Denver 84

3 Clear Creek-Amana 71.33

4 Center Point-Urbana 66

5 Springville 45

6 Jesup 41

7 Solon 40

8 Alburnett 39.33

9 Maquoketa Valley 33

10 North Linn 25

11 Monticello 14

12 Central City 5

