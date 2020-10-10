Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

NEW HAMPTON – It was a good day for the Jesup J-Hawk Cross Country teams at the New Hampton Invitational. The girls would win convincingly, and also had the top two finishers.

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS – GIRLS

1 Jesup 38

2 Crestwood 62

3 Nashua-Plainfield 64

4 Oelwein 113

5 Sumner-Fredericksburg 119

6 New Hampton Comm 138

7 St. Ansgar 157

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS – GIRLS

Amanda Treptow, JR 21:08.5

Clare Wright, FR 21:41.5

Natalie O’Connor, JR 22:48.2

McKenna Albert, FR 23:23.4

Marlee Devore, JR 24:00.0

Maddie Tomson, JR 24:37.0

Alexis Vanderwerf, 25:07.0

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS – BOYS

1 Valley Lutheran 77

2 New Hampton Comm 84

3 Central Springs 96

4 Crestwood 104

5 Jesup 133

6 Oelwein 140

7 Sumner-Fredericksburg 144

8 St. Ansgar 149

9 Nashua-Plainfield 215

10 Tripoli 241

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS – BOYS

1. Kile Rottinghaus 19:23.6

21. Logan Zuck 19:45.3

30. Ayden Gonzalez 20:25.3

35. Silas Wehrspan 20:43.9

36. Casey Alferink 20:44.0

39. Kaleb Zuck 21:00.1

42. Tyler Nolan 21:05.6

Next up for the J-Hawks, they will travel to Denver to compete in the NICL cross country conference meet on Thursday, October 15.