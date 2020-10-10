NEW HAMPTON – It was a good day for the Jesup J-Hawk Cross Country teams at the New Hampton Invitational. The girls would win convincingly, and also had the top two finishers.
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS – GIRLS
1 Jesup 38
2 Crestwood 62
3 Nashua-Plainfield 64
4 Oelwein 113
5 Sumner-Fredericksburg 119
6 New Hampton Comm 138
7 St. Ansgar 157
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS – GIRLS
Amanda Treptow, JR 21:08.5
Clare Wright, FR 21:41.5
Natalie O’Connor, JR 22:48.2
McKenna Albert, FR 23:23.4
Marlee Devore, JR 24:00.0
Maddie Tomson, JR 24:37.0
Alexis Vanderwerf, 25:07.0
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS – BOYS
1 Valley Lutheran 77
2 New Hampton Comm 84
3 Central Springs 96
4 Crestwood 104
5 Jesup 133
6 Oelwein 140
7 Sumner-Fredericksburg 144
8 St. Ansgar 149
9 Nashua-Plainfield 215
10 Tripoli 241
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS – BOYS
1. Kile Rottinghaus 19:23.6
21. Logan Zuck 19:45.3
30. Ayden Gonzalez 20:25.3
35. Silas Wehrspan 20:43.9
36. Casey Alferink 20:44.0
39. Kaleb Zuck 21:00.1
42. Tyler Nolan 21:05.6
Next up for the J-Hawks, they will travel to Denver to compete in the NICL cross country conference meet on Thursday, October 15.