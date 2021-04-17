OELWEIN – Tuesday afternoon was cold and windy, but that didn’t stymie the Jesup J-Hawk girls’ track team as they won the overall team race at the Oelwein Invitational.
Jesup won seven events and beat Independence by six points in what amounted to a two-team race. There were seven teams competing.
Mallory Becker was the winner in the high jump with a 4-08.00 jump. Discus throw was won by Gracie Dykes with a 86-07 fling. Dykes was also the winner in the shot put with a 31-00.00 toss.
The Jesup team of Alexis Larson, Amanda Treptow, Alexis VanderWerff, and Clara Wright won the distance medley easily with a time of 4:43.36, which was five seconds better than second-place Central Elkader.
Amanda Treptow was the winner in the 800-meter run, followed by her teammate Clare Wright. Treptow’s time was 2:28.86.
The Jesup team also took first and second in the 1500-meter run. McKenna Albert was the winner with a time of 6:12.58, followed by her teammate Maddie Tomson with a time of 6:18.87.
For Independence, Alyssa Larson won two individual events, winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.24, and the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.56.
Dakota Whitman was the champion in the long jump with a leap of 16-02.50.
Melody Kremer was the 100-meter dash champion, with a time of 13.58.
The Mustangs’ 800-meter sprint medley team was dominant with a first-place finish. Allison Kleve, Dakota Whitman, Melody Kremer, and Alyssa Larson had a time of 1:58.90.
In the 4x400 meter relay, the Mustangs were top dogs with a time of 4:27.61. The team consisted of Alyssa Larson, Dakota Whitman, Bella Ressler, and Melody Kremer.
OTHER RESULTS
High Jump
1. Mallory Becker JES: 4-08.00
2. Mackenzie Christian IND: 4-06.00
4. Emma Havlovick IND: 4-02.00
Discus
1. Gracie Dykes JES: 86-07
2. Lauren Troutman JES: 78-07
5. Megan Maki JES: 55-02
Shot Put
1. Gracie Dykes JES: 31-00.00
3. Rachel Eddy IND: 27-11.00
4. Maggie Albert IND: 27-08.00
6. Talia Wolf IND: 26-00.50
8. Megan Maki IND: 24-07.00
Long Jump
1. Dakota Whitman IND: 16-02.50
4. Adrianna Boulden JES: 14-01.00
8. Sierra Siems JES: 13-00.50
10. Hailey Nie JES: 12-09.50
800M Spring Medley
1. IND (A): Allison Kleve, Dakota Whitman, Melody Kremer, and Alyssa Larson 1:58.90
6. JES (A): Hailey Nie, Jacie Lange, Alexis Larson, and Natalie O’Conner 2:09.92
8. IND (B): Ava Cain, Natalie Doyle, Karsyn Toale, and Gabby Toale 2:14.68
3000M Run
3. Marlee DeVore JES 13:24.09
6. Ashlyn Martin IND 16:06.90
4x800M Relay
2. JES: McKenna Albert, Kallie Schutte, Kaitlyn Schug, and Camille Thorson 12:37.13
4x100M Shuttle Hurdles
5. JES: Lillian Devlin, Hanna Marting, Sierra Siems, and Eve Close 1:30.62
100M Dash
1. Melody Kremer IND: 13:58
10. Brooke Beatty IND: 15.30
12. Adrianna Boulden JES: 15.47
13. Fiona Brua JES: 15.56
16. Mackenzie Butters JES: 16.88
Distance Medley
1. JESUP: Alexis Larson, Amanda Treptow, Alexis VanderWerff , and Clare Wright 4:43.36
400M Dash
1. Alyssa Larson IND: 1:00.56
4. Mallory Becker JES: 1:08:86
5. Natalie O’Connor JES: 1:09.70
4x200M Relay
3. JESUP (A): Alexis Larson, Hailey Davis, Hailey Nie, and Adrianna Boulden 2:05.03
5. INDEP (A): Dakota Whitman, Allison Kleve, Karsyn Nichols, and Brooke Beatty 2:07.28
9. JESUP (B): Lydia Wehrspann, Fiona Brua, Kaitlyn Schug, and Cami Dolan 2:17.33
100M Hurdles
5. Natalie Doyle IND: 9.67
7. Sierra Siems JES: 21.00
11. Lillian Devlin JES: 22.04
12. Eve Close JES: 22.53
800M Run
1. Amanda Treptow JES: 2:28.86
2. Clare Wright JES: 2:40.36
3. Marleigh Louvar IND: 2:42.45
6. Sydney Thoma JES: 3:04.65
200M Dash
1. Alyssa Larson IND: 27.24
5. Melody Kremer IND: 29.54
6. Mallory Becker JES: 29.63
7. Alexis VanderWerff JES: 29.71
9. Sierra Siems JES: 32.26
10. Gabby Toale IND: 32.40
1500M Run
1. McKenna Albert JES: 6:12.58
2. Maddie Tomson JES: 6:18.87
4. Marlee DeVore JES: 6:26.35
6. Emma Havlovick IND: 7:14.11
8. Ashlyn Martin IND: 7:39.16
4x100M Relay
3. IND (A): Sydney Schwartz, Karsyn Nichols, Ava Cain, and Allison Kleve 59.75
6. JES (A): Hailey Nie, Hailey Davis, Jacie Lange, and Adrianna Boulden 1:00.70
8. JES (B): Camille Thorson, Hanna Marting, Lillian Devlin, and Mackenzie Butters 1:02.66
4x400M Relay
1. IND (A): Alyssa Larson, Dakota Whitman, Bella Ressler, and Melody Kremer 4:27.61
4. JES (A): Kallie Schutte, Kaitlyn Schug, Lydia Wehrspann, and Camille Thorson 5:24.33
TEAM RANKINGS
JESUP 119
INDEPENDENCE 113
OELWEIN 96
WEST C. MAYNARD 85
CENTRAL, ELKADOR 77
TRIPOLI 42
COLUMBUS CATH 20
