Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

OELWEIN – Tuesday afternoon was cold and windy, but that didn’t stymie the Jesup J-Hawk girls’ track team as they won the overall team race at the Oelwein Invitational.

Jesup won seven events and beat Independence by six points in what amounted to a two-team race. There were seven teams competing.

Mallory Becker was the winner in the high jump with a 4-08.00 jump. Discus throw was won by Gracie Dykes with a 86-07 fling. Dykes was also the winner in the shot put with a 31-00.00 toss.

The Jesup team of Alexis Larson, Amanda Treptow, Alexis VanderWerff, and Clara Wright won the distance medley easily with a time of 4:43.36, which was five seconds better than second-place Central Elkader.

Amanda Treptow was the winner in the 800-meter run, followed by her teammate Clare Wright. Treptow’s time was 2:28.86.

The Jesup team also took first and second in the 1500-meter run. McKenna Albert was the winner with a time of 6:12.58, followed by her teammate Maddie Tomson with a time of 6:18.87.

For Independence, Alyssa Larson won two individual events, winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.24, and the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.56.

Dakota Whitman was the champion in the long jump with a leap of 16-02.50.

Melody Kremer was the 100-meter dash champion, with a time of 13.58.

The Mustangs’ 800-meter sprint medley team was dominant with a first-place finish. Allison Kleve, Dakota Whitman, Melody Kremer, and Alyssa Larson had a time of 1:58.90.

In the 4x400 meter relay, the Mustangs were top dogs with a time of 4:27.61. The team consisted of Alyssa Larson, Dakota Whitman, Bella Ressler, and Melody Kremer.

OTHER RESULTS

High Jump

1. Mallory Becker JES: 4-08.00

2. Mackenzie Christian IND: 4-06.00

4. Emma Havlovick IND: 4-02.00

Discus

1. Gracie Dykes JES: 86-07

2. Lauren Troutman JES: 78-07

5. Megan Maki JES: 55-02

Shot Put

1. Gracie Dykes JES: 31-00.00

3. Rachel Eddy IND: 27-11.00

4. Maggie Albert IND: 27-08.00

6. Talia Wolf IND: 26-00.50

8. Megan Maki IND: 24-07.00

Long Jump

1. Dakota Whitman IND: 16-02.50

4. Adrianna Boulden JES: 14-01.00

8. Sierra Siems JES: 13-00.50

10. Hailey Nie JES: 12-09.50

800M Spring Medley

1. IND (A): Allison Kleve, Dakota Whitman, Melody Kremer, and Alyssa Larson 1:58.90

6. JES (A): Hailey Nie, Jacie Lange, Alexis Larson, and Natalie O’Conner 2:09.92

8. IND (B): Ava Cain, Natalie Doyle, Karsyn Toale, and Gabby Toale 2:14.68

3000M Run

3. Marlee DeVore JES 13:24.09

6. Ashlyn Martin IND 16:06.90

4x800M Relay

2. JES: McKenna Albert, Kallie Schutte, Kaitlyn Schug, and Camille Thorson 12:37.13

4x100M Shuttle Hurdles

5. JES: Lillian Devlin, Hanna Marting, Sierra Siems, and Eve Close 1:30.62

100M Dash

1. Melody Kremer IND: 13:58

10. Brooke Beatty IND: 15.30

12. Adrianna Boulden JES: 15.47

13. Fiona Brua JES: 15.56

16. Mackenzie Butters JES: 16.88

Distance Medley

1. JESUP: Alexis Larson, Amanda Treptow, Alexis VanderWerff , and Clare Wright 4:43.36

400M Dash

1. Alyssa Larson IND: 1:00.56

4. Mallory Becker JES: 1:08:86

5. Natalie O’Connor JES: 1:09.70

4x200M Relay

3. JESUP (A): Alexis Larson, Hailey Davis, Hailey Nie, and Adrianna Boulden 2:05.03

5. INDEP (A): Dakota Whitman, Allison Kleve, Karsyn Nichols, and Brooke Beatty 2:07.28

9. JESUP (B): Lydia Wehrspann, Fiona Brua, Kaitlyn Schug, and Cami Dolan 2:17.33

100M Hurdles

5. Natalie Doyle IND: 9.67

7. Sierra Siems JES: 21.00

11. Lillian Devlin JES: 22.04

12. Eve Close JES: 22.53

800M Run

1. Amanda Treptow JES: 2:28.86

2. Clare Wright JES: 2:40.36

3. Marleigh Louvar IND: 2:42.45

6. Sydney Thoma JES: 3:04.65

200M Dash

1. Alyssa Larson IND: 27.24

5. Melody Kremer IND: 29.54

6. Mallory Becker JES: 29.63

7. Alexis VanderWerff JES: 29.71

9. Sierra Siems JES: 32.26

10. Gabby Toale IND: 32.40

1500M Run

1. McKenna Albert JES: 6:12.58

2. Maddie Tomson JES: 6:18.87

4. Marlee DeVore JES: 6:26.35

6. Emma Havlovick IND: 7:14.11

8. Ashlyn Martin IND: 7:39.16

4x100M Relay

3. IND (A): Sydney Schwartz, Karsyn Nichols, Ava Cain, and Allison Kleve 59.75

6. JES (A): Hailey Nie, Hailey Davis, Jacie Lange, and Adrianna Boulden 1:00.70

8. JES (B): Camille Thorson, Hanna Marting, Lillian Devlin, and Mackenzie Butters 1:02.66

4x400M Relay

1. IND (A): Alyssa Larson, Dakota Whitman, Bella Ressler, and Melody Kremer 4:27.61

4. JES (A): Kallie Schutte, Kaitlyn Schug, Lydia Wehrspann, and Camille Thorson 5:24.33

TEAM RANKINGS

{ol start=”1”}

JESUP 119

INDEPENDENCE 113

OELWEIN 96

WEST C. MAYNARD 85

CENTRAL, ELKADOR 77

TRIPOLI 42

COLUMBUS CATH 20

{/ol}

Trending Food Videos