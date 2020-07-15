JESUP – The Jesup community recognized four senior softball players last Friday night before a game against AGWSR (8-3). Seniors Zoe Miller, Andrea Gibbs, Jenna Jensen, and Kristin Sadler finished out the last game of the year and will start postseason play tonight.
The game against AGWSR was a hard-fought battle that saw both teams score a ton of runs. The Cougars scored 5 in the top half of the first inning, just to see the J-Hawks come back with 4 runs of their own in the bottom half of the first. The Cougars led this one 6-5 after two innings and then Jesup scored 5 runs in the third to take a 10-6 lead. AGWSR plated one run in the fourth to cut the lead to 3, but Jesup added 2 more in both the fifth and sixth innings to put this one away, 14-8.
Jesup had 12 hits, and the seniors had 8 of them. Miller went 2 for 5 with an RBI (runs batted in), while Sadler was 3 for 3, including a home run, 2 doubles, and 5 RBI. Gibbs added 2 hits in 2 at-bats and knocked in a run. And Jensen went 1 for 3 with a double and 3 RBI. Sophomore catcher Alexis Larson added 2 hits and an RBI. Sophomore three-bagger Jacie Lange went 2 for 4 with 2 runs batted in.
Next Up
The J-Hawks will host second round regional action tonight against Cascade (5-8).