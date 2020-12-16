JESUP – Class 2A’s 12th-ranked Jesup J-Hawk girls’ basketball team hosted the undefeated Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons last Friday night in an NICL-East tilt.
After a slow start and seeing the J-Hawks trail by 9 points at the end of the first quarter, the team regrouped and, by halftime, it was all tied up, 23-23.
“We got looks early that we liked, we just weren’t able to convert on them, which put us in a hole,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad. “Before the second quarter, that was our message – continue to do the same things, shots will start to fall if we keep getting the same looks.”
Jesup went on a 9-0 run to end the first half, and Coach Conrad said that it was big for the girls to gather momentum going into halftime.
The J-Hawks were able to maintain a 1-point lead at the end of the third quarter, 36-35, as Jesup battled foul trouble throughout the second half. But Coach Conrad stated that his bench did a great job stepping up.
“It was a great all-around effort, and because of that we were able to win three of four quarters and come out on top,” he added.
The J-Hawks would stretch their lead and hang on to a 49-47 win.
Junior Amanda Treptow led all scoring with 20 points. Treptow also had 6 steals and 5 rebounds. Junior Natalie O’Connor contributed with 11 points and 4 steals, and junior Jacie Lange added 8 points and 2 assists. Sophomore Laney Pilcher had 7 points and 5 rebounds, while junior Alexis Larson chipped in with 3 points, 6 steals, and 5 rebounds. Sophomore Sayler Youngblut added 3 rebounds and a steal.
1 2 3 4 T
A-P 16 7 12 12 47
Jesup 7 16 13 13 49
The J-Hawk girls were back at home on Saturday afternoon hosting a very good and undefeated MFL-MarMac team. The Bulldogs were playing in their fourth game of the week.
The J-Hawks jumped on the Bulldogs and led early, 9-3. In the second quarter, MFL-MarMac dominated the rest of the half and led this game at halftime, 21-16.
“MFL made some adjustments on the defensive end that caused issues for a stretch,” said Coach Conrad. “We were able to get to the locker room and talk about the adjustments we needed to make in order to get looks we wanted and prevent them from getting to where they wanted to be.”
In the third quarter, Jesup made some adjustments of their own and outscored the Bulldogs, 14-8, to take a 30-29 lead going into the final frame. Again, the J-Hawks battled some foul trouble, but their bench bailed them out, playing quality minutes.
Jesup would win another close game, this one also by two points, 43-41.
“For stretches, we didn’t have quite the same intensity we typically have,” added Conrad. “Some of that comes from being the third close game in a week, some of it comes from what the other team is doing. Credit to MFL.”
Larson would lead the team in scoring with 13 points, while Treptow and Lange would add 10 each. Pilcher had 6 points, and O’Connor 4 points.
“We played two solid opponents back-to-back in A-P and MFL,” said Conrad. “Both games provided great opportunities for us to learn from.
“These are the types of games we can learn a lot from,” concluded Conrad. “We have to be able to perform in these situations because of the level of competition in our conference. With quality teams competing on a nightly basis, these situations are going to become commonplace.”
1 2 3 4 T
MFL-Mar-Mac 5 16 8 12 41
Jesup 9 7 14 13 43
The J-Hawks move to 6-0 on the season. Class 2A’s fifth-ranked and undefeated Dike-New Hartford (4-0) was in town last night, but of course it was too late to get it in today’s paper. Look for complete analysis in Saturday’s paper. Jesup will be on the road on Friday night, traveling to Waterloo Columbus Catholic (5-0) to take on their fourth consecutive undefeated team.