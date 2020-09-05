OELWEIN – The Jesup J-Hawk boys’ and girls’ cross country teams traveled to Oelwein to compete in a 16-team invitational on Tuesday, September 1, at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
“Coming off of a very tough course Saturday at Maquoketa, it was great to race on a flat and fast course,” said Head Coach Nick Green. “We saw runners drop times anywhere from 2 to 3 minutes. Part of this was due to the vast difference in courses, but our athletes prepared themselves much better through sleep, hydration, and nutrition.”
Girls’ Team
The J-Hawk girls’ team fared well. Junior Amanda Treptow led the way for the girls, setting a new school record in a time of 18:54, with Clare Wright and Natalie O’Connor following close behind with season-best times. Sydney Thoma, McKenna Albert, Marlee Devore, and Maddie Tomson all ran season-best times as well, helping the girls place second.
The girls team is now ranked No. 3 in Class 2A by the IATC. Individual rankings include: Amanda Treptow at No. 5. Clare Wright at No. 19. Natalie O’Connor at No. 29.
Individually, the girls’ times were:
- 3rd: Amanda Treptow 18:54.4
- 11th: Clare Wright 20:04.9
- 12th: Natalie O’Connor 20:06.5
- 34th: Sydney Thoma 21:16.9
- 38th: McKenna Albert 21:35.1
- 59th: Marlee Devore 22:22.0
- 60th: Maddie Tomson 22:22.1
Boys’ Team
The Jesup boys’ team ran a respectable sixth out of 18 teams. One hundred and ten boys competed in the Oelwein Invitational. Nolan Evans was Jesup’s top runner with a 14th place finish.
The boys had a much-improved night, as well. Kile Rottinghaus took the boys out hard, and Nolan Evans and Logan Zuck stayed with him, leading to lifetime bests for the three of them. Nolan Evans jumped up to sixth all-time in school history.
“I am very excited for this trio and to see how far they can go this season,” said Coach Green. “Carson Donlea ran a phenomenal race as our No. 4 runner, and I could see him jumping in to that top three once he gets healthy again.”
The Jesup boys’ times were:
- 14th: Nolan Evans 16:41.2
- 25th: Kile Rottinghaus 16:58.2
- 26th: Logan Zuck 16:58.9
- 33rd: Carson Donlea 17:15.4
- 56th: Casey Alferink 18:15.9
- 59th: Kyle Wilson 18:20.7
- 65th: Ayden Gonzalez 18:32.9
Coach Green added that Wilson, Alferink, and Gonzalez all ran identical times for 2.5 miles, and he is excited to see who decides to emerge from that group as a true top-five runner.
Next up for the J-Hawk harriers, they travel to Waverly next Tuesday.