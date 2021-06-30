GILBERTVILLE — Jesup girls competed in the Don Bosco tournament on Friday and Saturday last week, winning 3 games and losing to the defending Class 1A Champion Clarksville, in their last game of the tournament.
GAME 1: vs. East Marshall (9-11)
In the first game of the tournament on Friday, the J-Hawks played the East Marshall Mustangs and Jesup fell behind in the bottom half of the first inning 3-0. But, freshman pitcher, Klair Kite settled in and pitched well the rest of the way and the offense came alive late in this one, scoring 4 in the 5th-inning and 3 more in the 7th-inning and won 8-3.
Kite scattered 9 hits over 7 innings of work, allowing just 3 runs, none of them earned, and struck out 2, walking zero.
Junior center fielder, Hailey Nie had 3 hits and drove in a run, stealing 2 bases and scoring 2 runs. Junior left fielder, Amanda Treptow went 2 for 3, walking once, stealing 2 bases, and scoring 2 runs. Sophomore shortstop, Caelor Wymore added 2 hits, including a double, knocking in 2 runs and scoring once. Senior first baseman, Kendra McCombs was 2 for 4 and drove in a run, while sophomore second baseman, Rylynn Delagardelle had a double and 2 RBI. Junior backstop, Alexis Larson went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI, scoring a run. Eighth grade three-bagger, Karlie Schutte was 1 for 4 with and RBI. Kite added a hit in 3 at-bats. Eighth grader, Harmony Shannon stole a base and scored a run.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 0 1 0 4 0 3 8
East Marshall 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
GAME 2: vs. Waterloo West (7-22)
The offense was on display in the second game of the day on Friday against the Wahawks of West Waterloo. Jesup would pound out 18 hits, 17 of them singles en route to a 12-3 win.
Kite was back on the mound for the J-Hawks, going the distance and allowing only 2 runs on 6 hits, striking out 2 batters.
Wymore was 3 for 5, including a double, driving in 3 runs and scored twice. Nie added 3 hits in 5 at-bats, scoring 3 runs. Delagardelle was 3 for 4, scoring a run, while Schutte went 3 for 4 and drove in 2 runs. Kite helped her own cause, with 2 hits and 3 RBI. McCombs was 2 for 3 and had 1 RBI. Treptow added a hit in 5 at-bats, knocking in 2 runs and scoring a run. Larson walked 4 times and had an RBI to go along with her 2 runs scored. Sophomore right fielder, Laney Pilcher was 1 for 3 with a run scored.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Waterloo West 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 3
Jesup 0 1 0 6 4 1 0 12
GAME 3: vs. Janesville (7-15)
The J-Hawks were at it again, bright and early Saturday morning for a 9 a.m. game against the Wildcats of Janesville.
It took a while for the Jesup girls to wake up their bats, but lucky for them pitcher Klair Kite was bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Kite pitched a one-hit shutout, walking just 3 batters and striking out 4 over 7 innings. Kite got the win, 8-0.
Offensively, the girls had 9 singles and walked 3 times (1 HBP). Nie had 2 hits and 1 RBI, stealing a base. Schutte was 2 for 3, stealing a base and scoring 2 runs. Kite added a hit and knocked in 2 runs. McCombs was 1 for 3 and had 2 RBI, while Delagardelle was 1 for 4 and 2 RBI. Larson had a hit, stole a base, and scored a run. Wymore singled and scored a run.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 0 1 0 0 0 7 8
Janesville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GAME 4: vs. Class 1A, No 12-ranked Clarksville (18-4)
In the final game on Saturday, the J-Hawks ran into the Clarksville Indians, who are riding an 8-game winning streak and are ranked No. 12 in Class 1A.
The Indians jumped all over the J-Hawks who had 7 errors in the game, en route to a 14-0 loss.
Kite went 3 innings, scattering 5 hits and giving up 6 runs (2 earned), while striking out 3.
Delagardelle was 1 for 2 and Wymore added a single. Schutte was 1 for 1 and Pilcher was 1 for 1.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clarksville 2 0 4 8 0 0 0 14
Vs. Columbus Catholic (20-8); Monday, June 28:
Jesup was back at home on Monday night with a conference tilt against Class 2A, No. 10-ranked Columbus-Catholic (22-9). Jesup would win the first game 4-2 and lose the nightcap, 11-5.
GAME 1: Freshman Klair Kite went 7 strong innings, allowing just 2 earned runs on 8 hits and the J-Hawks defense was outstanding behind her in a 4-2 win.
Amanda Treptow-Jr LF 3-3 3RUNS
Alexis Larson-Jr C 1-1 double RUN RBI 2SAC
Rylynn Delagardelle-So 2B 1-3
Caelor Wymore-So SS 1-3 2RBI
Kendra McCombs-Sr 1B 1-3 RBI
Hailey Nie-Jr CF 1-3
Karlie Schutte-08 3B 0-3
Klair Kite-Fr P 1-3
Laney Pilcher-So RF 0-3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Columbus Catholic 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2
Jesup 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 4
GAME 2: In the second game, the Sailor got to Kite, scoring 3 runs in the first enroute to an 11-5 loss for the J-Hawks.
Kite went 4 innings and allowed 11 hits and 8 runs. Wymore relieved Kite in the fifth inning, giving up 8 hits and 3 earned runs.
Amanda Treptow-Jr LF 1-4
Alexis Larson-Jr C 1-3 2RUNS BB
Rylynn Delagardelle-So 2B 2-4 RUN
Caelor Wymore-So SS 1-4 RBI
Kendra McCombs-Sr 1B 0-3 2RBI
Hailey Nie-Jr CF 2-4 RUN
Karlie Schutte-08 3B 2-3 RUN
Klair Kite-Fr P 2-2 2RBI
Laney Pilcher-So RF 0-3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Columbus Catholic 3 0 2 3 0 0 3 11
Jesup 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 5
The J-Hawks move to 20-10 on the year and will be back home on Wednesday night, hosting the Don Bosco Dons (13-14). Thursday night Jesup will be home again facing Clayton Ridge (16-17) and Friday Wapsie Valley (8-18) will be in town for two games.