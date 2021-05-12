Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup golf senior night 051221

Jesup seniors on Senior Night on May 7, front row, from left: Laney Fischer, Mara Moore, Rachel Clayberg, Alexis Harris, Jamie Thoma, and Kalista Schutte. In back, from left: Andrew Boleyn, Alex Flaharty, Brayden Menuey, Jase Pilcher, and Gavin Nolan.

Girls’ NICL Conference Golf Tournament at Sumner’s Meadowbrook Golf Course, May 10

SUMNER – The Jesup girls’ golf team finished in fifth place in the NICL Conference tournament, shooting a team score of 424. Dike-New Hartford was the overall winner with a 397.

Jesup senior Kalista Schutte made the all-conference team, placing eighth out of 48 participants. Jesup had several girls shoot personal-best nine-hole scores.

“Very proud of their accomplishments in the conference this year,” said Head Coach Michelle Klein.

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

8. Kalista Schutte, 102

16. Jamie Thoma, 106

18. Alexis Harris, 108

21. Rachel Clayberg, 108

24. Laney Fischer, 111

28. Gracie Joblinske ,113

Boys’ NICL Conference Golf Tournament at Dike’s Fox Ridge Golf Course, May 10

DIKE – The Jesup boys were in Dike on Monday morning for the NICL tournament. There were nine teams competing, and 52 golfers. Jesup would finish with a score of 364, good enough for a seventh-place finish.

Again, freshman Jack Miller was low scorer for the J-Hawks, firing a respectful 85 and finishing 14th.

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

17. Gavin Nolan, 86

40. Kile Bucknell, 95

43. Brayden Menuey, 98

46. Corbin Fuelling, 101

49. Cale Schissel, 107

Senior Night on May 7

JESUP – It was Senior Night for the Jesup J-Hawk boys’ and girls’ golf teams on Friday night, May 7. Eleven senior athletes played their last home meet and were recognized for their dedication.

Seniors include Gavin Nolan, Brayden Menuey, Jase Pilcher, Andrew Boleyn, Alex Flaharty, Jamie Thoma, Kalista Schutte, Laney Fischer, Rachel Clayberg, Alexis Harris, and Mara Moore.

The Jesup girls defeated Don Bosco by a team score of 218-222. The medalist for the meet was Lakota Moses from Don Bosco with a 49. The runner-up medalist was senior Alexis Harris from Jesup, who won on a card back with a 52.

INDIVIDUAL FINISHES/SCORES

2. Alexis Harris, Jesup, 52

2. Kalista Schutte, Jesup, 52

4. Rachel Clayberg, Jesup, 56

6. Gracie Joblinske, Jesup, 58

8. Laney Fischer, Jesup, 59

12. Jamie Thoma, Jesup, 60

The girls will play in Claremont on May 17 for first round of regionals.

Jesup Boys Host Triangular on Senior Night

JESUP – The J-Hawk boys were also home for senior night and hosted a triangular with Don Bosco and Aplington-Parkersburg. The J-Hawk team finished in second place behind Aplington-Parkersburg. Freshman Jack Miller was low man for the J-Hawks with a 44.

TEAM SCORE

A-P, 170

JESUP, 188

DON BOSCO, 192

INDIVIDUAL PLACES/SCORES

4. Jack Miller, 44

6. Kile Bucknell, 45

11. Gavin Nolan, 48

13. Brayden Menuey, 51

17. Cale Schissel, 54

18. Corbin Fuelling, 54

The boys will be back at home on Friday to start postseason play in the first round of sectionals. The tournament will start at 10 a.m. at Jesup Golf and Country Club.

