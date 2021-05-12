Girls’ NICL Conference Golf Tournament at Sumner’s Meadowbrook Golf Course, May 10
SUMNER – The Jesup girls’ golf team finished in fifth place in the NICL Conference tournament, shooting a team score of 424. Dike-New Hartford was the overall winner with a 397.
Jesup senior Kalista Schutte made the all-conference team, placing eighth out of 48 participants. Jesup had several girls shoot personal-best nine-hole scores.
“Very proud of their accomplishments in the conference this year,” said Head Coach Michelle Klein.
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
8. Kalista Schutte, 102
16. Jamie Thoma, 106
18. Alexis Harris, 108
21. Rachel Clayberg, 108
24. Laney Fischer, 111
28. Gracie Joblinske ,113
Boys’ NICL Conference Golf Tournament at Dike’s Fox Ridge Golf Course, May 10
DIKE – The Jesup boys were in Dike on Monday morning for the NICL tournament. There were nine teams competing, and 52 golfers. Jesup would finish with a score of 364, good enough for a seventh-place finish.
Again, freshman Jack Miller was low scorer for the J-Hawks, firing a respectful 85 and finishing 14th.
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
17. Gavin Nolan, 86
40. Kile Bucknell, 95
43. Brayden Menuey, 98
46. Corbin Fuelling, 101
49. Cale Schissel, 107
Senior Night on May 7
JESUP – It was Senior Night for the Jesup J-Hawk boys’ and girls’ golf teams on Friday night, May 7. Eleven senior athletes played their last home meet and were recognized for their dedication.
Seniors include Gavin Nolan, Brayden Menuey, Jase Pilcher, Andrew Boleyn, Alex Flaharty, Jamie Thoma, Kalista Schutte, Laney Fischer, Rachel Clayberg, Alexis Harris, and Mara Moore.
The Jesup girls defeated Don Bosco by a team score of 218-222. The medalist for the meet was Lakota Moses from Don Bosco with a 49. The runner-up medalist was senior Alexis Harris from Jesup, who won on a card back with a 52.
INDIVIDUAL FINISHES/SCORES
2. Alexis Harris, Jesup, 52
2. Kalista Schutte, Jesup, 52
4. Rachel Clayberg, Jesup, 56
6. Gracie Joblinske, Jesup, 58
8. Laney Fischer, Jesup, 59
12. Jamie Thoma, Jesup, 60
The girls will play in Claremont on May 17 for first round of regionals.
Jesup Boys Host Triangular on Senior Night
JESUP – The J-Hawk boys were also home for senior night and hosted a triangular with Don Bosco and Aplington-Parkersburg. The J-Hawk team finished in second place behind Aplington-Parkersburg. Freshman Jack Miller was low man for the J-Hawks with a 44.
TEAM SCORE
A-P, 170
JESUP, 188
DON BOSCO, 192
INDIVIDUAL PLACES/SCORES
4. Jack Miller, 44
6. Kile Bucknell, 45
11. Gavin Nolan, 48
13. Brayden Menuey, 51
17. Cale Schissel, 54
18. Corbin Fuelling, 54
The boys will be back at home on Friday to start postseason play in the first round of sectionals. The tournament will start at 10 a.m. at Jesup Golf and Country Club.