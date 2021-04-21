Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup girls' golf Jersey Even and Hannah Bovy 042121

Jesup girls’ golfers Jersey Even and Hannah Bovy.

 Courtesy Photo

TRIPOLI – Maple Hills Country Club in Tripoli was the site of the Jesup boys’ and girls’ golf meets last Friday.

The girls team had their lowest score of the season with a 214. Four girls scored their personal best – Alexis Harris, 49; Gracie Joblinske, 51; Laney Fischer, 55; and Hannah Bovy, 69. Kalista Schutte shot a 59, and Rachel Clayberg ended with a 61. Jamie Thoma shot a 64.

“Excellent job with course management tonight,” said Michelle Klein, the girls’ head coach. “So much confidence was shown in getting off the tee and chipping onto the greens. Things are really starting to come together.”

GIRLS’ TEAM SCORES

Tripoli 209

Jesup 214

Wapsie Valley 254

The boys’ team finished second to Wapsie Valley with a 209. Jesup’s Gavin Nolan was high medalist with a 49, while Brayden Menuey knocked in a 52. Cale Schissel shot a 53, and Corbin Fuelling scored a 55. Jack Miller had a 56, and Alex Flaharty ended with a 57.

BOYS’ TEAM SCORES

Wapsie Valley 185

Jesup 209

Tripoli 240

The boys’ and girls’ golf meet at La Porte City – Union is postponed to April 22.

