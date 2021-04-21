TRIPOLI – Maple Hills Country Club in Tripoli was the site of the Jesup boys’ and girls’ golf meets last Friday.
The girls team had their lowest score of the season with a 214. Four girls scored their personal best – Alexis Harris, 49; Gracie Joblinske, 51; Laney Fischer, 55; and Hannah Bovy, 69. Kalista Schutte shot a 59, and Rachel Clayberg ended with a 61. Jamie Thoma shot a 64.
“Excellent job with course management tonight,” said Michelle Klein, the girls’ head coach. “So much confidence was shown in getting off the tee and chipping onto the greens. Things are really starting to come together.”
GIRLS’ TEAM SCORES
Tripoli 209
Jesup 214
Wapsie Valley 254
The boys’ team finished second to Wapsie Valley with a 209. Jesup’s Gavin Nolan was high medalist with a 49, while Brayden Menuey knocked in a 52. Cale Schissel shot a 53, and Corbin Fuelling scored a 55. Jack Miller had a 56, and Alex Flaharty ended with a 57.
BOYS’ TEAM SCORES
Wapsie Valley 185
Jesup 209
Tripoli 240
The boys’ and girls’ golf meet at La Porte City – Union is postponed to April 22.