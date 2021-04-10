Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SUMNER – The Jesup J-Hawk boys’ and girls’ golf teams traveled to Sumner for an NICL meet, and the boys won, 193-224. Gavin Nolan was the medalist with the low score of 45.

The J-Hawk girls improved by 13 strokes from their meet a night before in Denver, but it wasn’t enough as the girls lost, 199-238.

“All girls have shown improvement,” said Head Coach Michelle Klein, “with better focus with their putting.”

FINAL BOYS’ INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS

Gavin Nolan JES 45

Cale Schissel JES 47

Jaymison Howard SF 47

Jack Miller JES 50

Alex Flaharty JES 51

Brayden Menuey JES 54

Ryan Rochford SF 56

Brennan Duffy SF 56

Gabriel Mitchel SF 65

Corbin Fueling JES 66

FINAL GIRLS’ INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS

Morgan Brandt SF 45

Katie Reno SF 46

Kalista Schutte JES 54

Chantelle Nuss SF 54

Brynlee Volker SF 54

Marissa Nuss SF 57

Sierra Tiedt SF 58

Jamie Thoma JES 59

Laney Fischer JES 62

Rachel Clayberg JES 63

Gracie Joblinske JES 67

Next up for the Jesup golf teams, they will travel to Union on Monday.

