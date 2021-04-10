SUMNER – The Jesup J-Hawk boys’ and girls’ golf teams traveled to Sumner for an NICL meet, and the boys won, 193-224. Gavin Nolan was the medalist with the low score of 45.
The J-Hawk girls improved by 13 strokes from their meet a night before in Denver, but it wasn’t enough as the girls lost, 199-238.
“All girls have shown improvement,” said Head Coach Michelle Klein, “with better focus with their putting.”
FINAL BOYS’ INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
Gavin Nolan JES 45
Cale Schissel JES 47
Jaymison Howard SF 47
Jack Miller JES 50
Alex Flaharty JES 51
Brayden Menuey JES 54
Ryan Rochford SF 56
Brennan Duffy SF 56
Gabriel Mitchel SF 65
Corbin Fueling JES 66
FINAL GIRLS’ INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
Morgan Brandt SF 45
Katie Reno SF 46
Kalista Schutte JES 54
Chantelle Nuss SF 54
Brynlee Volker SF 54
Marissa Nuss SF 57
Sierra Tiedt SF 58
Jamie Thoma JES 59
Laney Fischer JES 62
Rachel Clayberg JES 63
Gracie Joblinske JES 67
Next up for the Jesup golf teams, they will travel to Union on Monday.